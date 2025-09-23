Centrica Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025 | Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Centrica's market opportunities lie in energy supply, decarbonization, and energy management for UK and Irish customers. Opportunities include digital transformation, tech innovations, strategic partnerships, and expanding services like smart meters, home improvements, and heating solutions.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Centrica plc 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Centrica's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Centrica Plc (Centrica) is an integrated energy company involved in energy retail, optimization, and infrastructure. The company provides energy supply and services, including smart meters, repairs, home improvements, and heating installations. Its brands under Centrica include British Gas, Dyno-Rod, and PH Jones. The company serves residential and business customers in the UK and Ireland, offering solutions for energy supply, decarbonization, and energy management. It operates through various distribution networks and partners to deliver its services. The company's operations span across the UK, Ireland, and Europe.

The report provides information and insights into Centrica's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investments
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget
  • Key Executives

