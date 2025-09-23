The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN Announces 10% Promotion on Holiday Lighting Services

Hendersonville, TN , Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN, led by owner Brian Gray, is thrilled to unveil a limited-time promotion offering a 10% discount on all holiday lighting services. This special offer, available until October 15, 2025, aims to help the community embrace the festive spirit with beautifully designed and professionally installed lighting displays.





Brian Gray - Owner of The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN

The team from The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville has over seven years of experience in the landscaping and holiday lighting industry. Brian Gray , the owner, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, saying, "There is something magical about holiday lights that brings joy to our community. We love helping families and businesses create memorable displays that brighten up the season. Our landscapers in Hendersonville use only high-quality, commercial-grade materials to ensure that every installation is both beautiful and durable."

The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN offer a variety of holiday lighting options, including icicle lights, string lights, mini lights, and pathway lighting solutions. Their services extend beyond installation to include maintenance and storage solutions, ensuring that customers can enjoy their holiday displays without any hassle.

This promotion offers property owners the chance to elevate their holiday celebrations while benefiting from The Grounds Guys' expertise. Committed to guaranteed workmanship and customer satisfaction, the landscapers in Hendersonville have successfully assisted hundreds of clients in creating festive and inviting environments.

Do not miss this chance to transform your property into a winter wonderland. Contact The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN today to schedule your holiday lighting installation and take advantage of the 10% discount.

For more information or to book a consultation, please visit www.groundsguys.com/hendersonville-tn or call 615-685-4625.





The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville - Holiday Lighting

About The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN



The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN, is a full-service grounds care company dedicated to providing exceptional landscaping and lawn maintenance services for both residential and commercial clients. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, the company boasts a remarkable 4.5-star rating based on over 50 reviews, reflecting its commitment to quality and excellence. Led by Brian Gray, The Grounds Guys have been serving the Hendersonville community for over seven years, offering a comprehensive range of services including lawn care, landscape design, irrigation, fertilization, snow removal, and holiday lighting installations. The team takes pride in delivering a high level of professionalism, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of both durability and aesthetic appeal.

Press inquiries

The Grounds Guys of Hendersonville, TN

https://www.groundsguys.com/hendersonville-tn

Brian Gray

brian.gray@groundsguys.com

615-685-4625

130 Cinema Dr., #6, Hendersonville, TN 37075, USA