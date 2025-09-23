Explore Every Inch: Sniffies Turns Folsom into a Live Cruising Map with New Event Features

Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sniffies, the world’s most popular cruising map, is proud to announce an official partnership with the legendary Folsom Street Fair, bringing the Sniffies experience from URL to IRL in bold, sex-forward fashion.

As your cruising guide to Folsom Street Fair, Sniffies is debuting a new feature: Sniffies Event Campuses, an interactive, live map layer designed to help users explore large-scale queer events in real time.

“Folsom is more than a street fair, it’s a pilgrimage,” said Eli Martin, Chief Marketing Officer of Sniffies. “With Event Campus, we’re testing our first social cruising tool, turning events like Folsom into an interactive playground on the map. It’s easier than ever to discover new experiences and connect in real time. Think of it as Google Maps but hornier, with every vendor, stage, and dark corner of the fair live at your fingertips.”

Cruisers can head to sniffies.com to explore the dynamic map of Folsom, featuring vendors, demonstration zones, and stage schedules, embedded directly into the cruising experience. Whether you’re looking for a Sniffies Group, a performance, or someone nearby who shares your interests, Sniffies helps you find it fast. Event Campus transforms Folsom into a fully mapped playground, a queer-centered tool for navigating desire, discovery, and everything in between.





Coming off high-profile takeovers at Market Days in Chicago and Fire Island Pines, Sniffies is turning up the heat for its biggest real-world activation yet, embedding its map, energy, and ethos directly into Folsom’s most iconic events.

Over the course of three days, Sniffies will offer interactive installations, and exclusive merch drops across the city, embedding the Sniffies map directly into the physical and cultural grid of Folsom Street weekend.

Reclaiming the Code

Sniffies drops a custom take on the iconic hankie code, modern, sexy, and only available at Folsom. These aren’t just accessories, they’re invitations. Find yours at any Sniffies Gear activation throughout the weekend.

The Sniffies x Folsom Lineup Includes:

Friday, September 26

Freak Curious at Midway / 888 Garage St (11 PM – Late) – An underground kick-off for the curious and the kinked. Sniffies will debut a live projection of the Sniffies cruising map inside the venue, turning the party into a real-time exploration zone. Limited-edition Sniffies gear will also be available at the merch booth.

Friday & Saturday, September 26–27

Sniffies at The Eagle (3 PM – 10 PM) – Catch the Sniffies crew at The Eagle selling gear, handing out custom hankies, and stirring up pre-party trouble.

Saturday, September 27

Magnitude 2025 at SVN West (9 PM – Late) – The Saturday night main event of Folsom Street Fair™. Sniffies joins this high-intensity, industrial takeover of SVN West with exclusive gear and cruising energy. Fog, lights, and sound collide across a massive dance floor with jaw-dropping performances and three legendary DJs. Get lost in the steam.

Sunday, September 28

Folsom Street Fair (11 AM – 6 PM) – Look for the Sniffies-embedded festival map, custom-coded for the fair and woven directly into the street grid. Visit the Sniffies booth at 10th and Folsom for limited-run merch, sexy surprises, and a history of Folsom on Sniffie’s Hush blog and social media that nod to the raw roots of kink culture and cruising in SoMa.

Sunday, September 28 into Monday, September 29

Deviants Adult Arcade After-Party at SVN West (7 PM – 2 AM)

The official Folsom afterparty and Sniffies’ final stop of the weekend. 100,000 square feet of dance floors, fetish installations, backroom surprises, and unapologetic queer pleasure. Sniffies will be on-site with exclusive gear and a live cruising map to help you find the fun, fast. Featuring QT Cruising, Hard French’s quinceañera takeover, and a stacked lineup of DJs.

Find out more at sniffies.com and follow @sniffiesapp for real-time updates throughout the weekend.

About Sniffies

Sniffies is not a dating app, it is a cruising map. Built for the digital age, Sniffies makes it possible to connect instantly with what you want, when you want it. The interactive map brings cruising online with immediacy and freedom, helping cruisers swipe less and connect more. Curiosity is celebrated, desire is instinctual, and Sniffies is the place to explore without judgment. Beyond the map, Sniffies celebrates cruising culture with limited-edition merch drops, real-world events, and original content like the award-winning Cruising Confessions podcast. Whether you know exactly what turns you on or are still figuring it out, Sniffies helps you find it nearby in real time. Start exploring at sniffies.com

