Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market Global Forecast to 2030 | K-12 Schools Drive Largest Adoption of Smart Classroom Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market by Solution (Projection & Display Systems, Adaptive & Personalized Learning, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) & Simulations), End User, and Deployment Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edtech and smart classrooms market is estimated at USD 197.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 353.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



Governments worldwide are playing a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of edtech and smart classrooms. Public sector investment in digital education infrastructure, policy frameworks, and funding support has given momentum to this market. For instance, India's PM eVidya initiative aims to provide multi-mode access to online education for all students, while the European Union's Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027) focuses on fostering high-performing digital ecosystems. Similarly, the US invests heavily in programs supporting STEM education and broadband access to rural schools.



Governments are making technology-enabled learning more inclusive by subsidizing hardware such as tablets, digital boards, and Wi-Fi access. These initiatives also promote the use of emerging technologies like AI, AR/VR, and cloud platforms in classrooms. Beyond schools, vocational training and upskilling programs are also supported by government funding, ensuring a broader learner base. Such initiatives not only bridge the digital divide but also ensure long-term growth opportunities for edtech players.

AR, VR & Simulations segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

AR, VR, and simulation tools are transforming classrooms by providing immersive, experiential learning environments. These solutions use headsets, mobile apps, and 3D simulations to create virtual laboratories, historical recreations, and interactive skill-based training modules. AR apps can overlay digital content on textbooks, while VR enables medical students to practice surgeries in virtual operating rooms.



Vendors such as ClassVR, zSpace, and Meta are pushing AR/VR adoption through more affordable hardware and cloud-based simulation libraries. This segment is poised for the highest CAGR due to rising demand for personalized and experiential learning, especially in STEM education and vocational training. The shift toward competency-based learning and gamification is further accelerating adoption. Additionally, government and institutional initiatives to integrate immersive technologies in classrooms are driving rapid expansion, making AR/VR a critical next-wave solution in the edtech and smart classrooms ecosystem.

The K-12 segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The K-12 segment refers to technology adoption across primary and secondary education, where smart tools are integrated to improve teaching quality and student engagement. Schools in this category are rapidly embracing digital content delivery platforms, gamified learning tools, and classroom collaboration solutions to cater to tech-savvy learners. A strong trend in this segment is the integration of interactive learning environments, supported by smart boards, tablets, and AI-powered adaptive systems that personalize education to individual learning paces. Vendors like Google (with Google Classroom) and SMART Technologies are deeply embedded in K-12 ecosystems, providing affordable and scalable tools. Governments across regions, such as India's Digital India initiative and the US E-rate program, are further accelerating adoption by funding digital infrastructure in schools. With increasing parental demand for innovative education, K-12 remains the largest consumer of edtech solutions, driving consistent growth in the global market.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The edtech and smart classrooms market in Asia Pacific continues to emerge as a global hub for edtech adoption, supported by government initiatives such as India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and China's emphasis on smart education infrastructure. Countries like South Korea and Singapore are leading with investments in AI-driven learning platforms and adaptive assessment tools, making classrooms more personalized and data-driven. Partnerships between edtech startups and telecom operators are accelerating digital access, ensuring rural and remote learners are included in the digital transformation wave. The region also witnesses active participation from players like Byju's, Yuanfudao, and ClassIn, who are expanding content libraries and offering hybrid classroom solutions to cater to a diverse student base.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the edtech and smart classrooms market include Pearson (UK), Cisco (US), Anthology (US), IBM (US), McGraw Hill Education (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), PowerSchool (US), Instructure (US), 2U (US), Ellucian (US), Turnitin (US), Kahoot (Norway), Smart Technologies (Canada), IXL Learning (US), D2L (Canada), Workday (US), Discovery Education (US), Promethean (US), Byju's (India), Yuanfudao (China), VipKid (US), 17Zuoye (China), Seesaw (US), Nearpod (US), Age of Learning (US), and Brightbytes (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their edtech and smart classrooms market footprint.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the edtech and smart classrooms market size and growth potential across different segments, including solutions, end user, deployment type, and region. The solutions studied under the edtech and smart classrooms market include learning content & curriculum management, classroom interaction & collaboration tools, projection & display systems, student monitoring & attendance management, assessment & grading tools, student information systems (SIS) & school ERP, adaptive & personalized learning, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) & simulations, special education & accessibility tools, and other solutions. The end user segment includes K-12, higher education, and vocational training centers.

The deployment type segment includes on-premises and cloud, where cloud is further segmented into private, public, and hybrid. The regional analysis of the edtech and smart classrooms market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report provides the following insights

Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption of LMS & cloud-based education platforms, mobile learning & AI-based personalization, government-funded digital learning initiatives, and rising demand for gamified interactive display deployments), restraints (limited infrastructure and bandwidth in rural and underserved areas, and high capital expenditure for integrated smart classroom hardware), opportunities (demand for interoperable, analytics-enabled platforms, rising preference for hybrid learning models, and rising demand for AR/VR-enabled immersive learning solutions), and challenges (integration with legacy systems and cross-platform compatibility, and cybersecurity risks and regulatory compliance) influencing the growth of the edtech and smart classrooms market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the edtech and smart classrooms market

Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative markets, analyzing the edtech and smart classrooms market across various regions

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the edtech and smart classrooms market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Pearson (UK), Cisco (US), Anthology (US), IBM (US), McGraw Hill Education (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), PowerSchool (US), Instructure (US), 2U (US), Ellucian (US), Turnitin (US), Kahoot (Norway), Smart Technologies (Canada), IXL Learning (US), D2L (Canada), Workday (US), Discovery Education (US), Promethean (US), Byju's (India), Yuanfudao (China), VipKid (US), 17Zuoye (China), Seesaw (US), Nearpod (US), Age of Learning (US), and Brightbytes (US)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 197.3 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 353.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Edtech & Smart Classrooms Market

Edtech & Smart Classrooms Market, by Deployment Mode

Edtech & Smart Classrooms Market, by Solution

Edtech & Smart Classrooms Market, by End-user

North America: Edtech & Smart Classrooms Market, by End-user and Region

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Adoption of Lms and Cloud-Based Education Platforms Mobile Learning and AI-Based Personalization Government-Funded Digital Learning Initiatives Rise in Demand for Gamified Interactive Display Deployments

Restraints Limited Infrastructure and Bandwidth in Rural and Underserved Areas High Capital Expenditure for Integrated Smart Classroom Hardware

Opportunities Demand for Interoperable, Analytics-Enabled Platforms Rise in Preference for Hybrid Learning Models Rise in Demand for Ar/Vr-Enabled Immersive Learning Solutions

Challenges Integration With Legacy Systems and Cross-Platform Compatibility Cybersecurity Risks and Regulatory Compliance



Case Study Analysis

Generation: You Employed, Inc. Employed Scales Global Workforce Training With Instructure's Canvas Lms

Fort Bend Isd Future-Proofed Classrooms With Smart Technologies' Ops Modules

Chong Gene Hang College Partners With Lenovo for AI-Driven Education

Agora Cyber Charter School Enhanced Virtual Science Instruction With Discovery Education'S Mystery Science

Saanich School District Streamlines Student Progress Reporting With D2L

Impact of Generative AI on Edtech & Smart Classroom Market

Use Cases of Generative AI in Edtech & Smart Classrooms Market

Case Studies Ischoolconnect and Google Cloud Transform AI-Driven Admissions in Higher Education Saxion University Leverages D2L and Learnwise AI to Streamline LMS Transition and Student Support

Vendor Initiative D2L



Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Brand/Product Comparison

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players

Microsoft

Google

Pearson

Anthology

Instructure

Cisco

IBM

Mcgraw Hill

Oracle

Powerschool

Other Players

2U Inc

Ellucian

Turnitin

Kahoot!

Smart Technologies

Ixl Learning

D2L

Workday

Promethean

Discovery Education

Byju'S

Yuanfudao

Vipkid

17Zuoye

Seesaw

Udacity

Age of Learning

Nearpod

