Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fortinet, Inc. (“Fortinet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTNT) between November 8, 2024 and August 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that (i) defendants knew that the refresh cycle would never be as lucrative as they represented, nor could it, because it consisted of old products that were a “small percentage” of Fortinet’s business; (ii) defendants misrepresented and concealed that they did not have a clear picture of the true number of FortiGate firewalls that could be upgraded; and (iii) while telling investors that the refresh would gain momentum over the course of two years, Fortinet misrepresented and concealed that it had aggressively pushed through roughly half of the refresh in a period of months, by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

