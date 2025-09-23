Cementitious Grouts Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: In-depth Company Profiles, Business Strategies, Financial Insights, and SWOT Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cementitious Grouts Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cementitious Grouts Market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2034.

The market is experiencing solid growth due to increased use in infrastructure reinforcement, tunneling operations, geotechnical stabilization, and advanced construction applications. Investments across developing regions such as Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East are intensifying the demand for engineered cementitious materials.







Structural-grade grouts remain the most used due to their compressive strength and dimensional stability, particularly in large-scale infrastructure. However, the market is witnessing growing traction for chemical-resistant variants and rapid-set or shrinkage-compensated cementitious grouts, particularly in seismic retrofitting and tunnel applications, as performance-based construction becomes a priority globally.



Geological complexities are also contributing to the shift from conventional cement grouts to microfine cement grouts, which hold a 10% share. These high-performance products are gaining demand in soil consolidation and fine crack remediation, especially in geotechnical applications that require precise penetration and substrate bonding. Polymer-modified and blended grouts are further capturing market interest where long-term durability, flowability, and resistance in extreme environmental conditions are essential, supporting the trend toward advanced and adaptable construction materials.



The structural cementitious grouts segment was worth USD 1.7 billion in 2024, maintaining dominance due to its strong uptake in civil and infrastructure construction. These materials are particularly used in load-critical applications like bridge bearings, base plates, and precast assemblies. Their high compressive strength, resistance to heavy dynamic loads, and dimensional stability make them the preferred choice in public infrastructure and transport projects. The fast-paced infrastructure development across Asia-Pacific, with countries like China and India contributing significantly, is driving up the demand, particularly for metro systems and expressway projects.



The cementitious grouts segment held 38% share in 2024. Their widespread use in reinforcement anchoring, high-rise structures, and precast systems is due to the demand for materials that can endure high loads and perform in varied climatic conditions, reflecting the critical role of structural grouts in modern construction techniques and high-performance concrete design.



The US Cementitious Grouts Market held 82% share and generated USD 1.3 billion in 2024. This dominant position is supported by continual infrastructure renewal initiatives, expanded public funding through federal programs, and a growing shift toward sustainable construction materials. The market in the US is particularly driven by demand for high-performance grouts used in bridges, tunneling, precast bonding, and soil stabilization. These applications require solutions offering high strength, minimal permeability, and strong chemical resistance, particularly in demanding civil engineering environments.



The leading players in the Global Cementitious Grouts Market include Holcim Group (LafargeHolcim), MAPEI S.p.A, Sika AG, Fosroc International Limited, and BASF SE. To expand their presence in the cementitious grouts sector, key players are leveraging strategies such as investing in R&D to develop advanced grouting formulations that deliver improved mechanical performance and durability.

Companies are focusing on low-shrinkage, rapid-setting, and eco-friendly grouts to align with evolving construction standards. Expanding manufacturing capacity in high-growth regions and forming strategic partnerships with regional distributors are also helping players tap into localized demand. Additionally, businesses are prioritizing certifications and compliance with green building codes to cater to infrastructure projects funded through sustainability-driven programs, ensuring broader adoption across public and private construction sectors.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Sika AG MAPEI S.p.A BASF SE (Master Builders Solutions) Fosroc International Limited Euclid Chemical Company LafargeHolcim (Holcim Group) CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. CRH plc HeidelbergCement AG Arkema Group UltraTech Cement Limited Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd. Saint-Gobain Weber Ambuja Cements Limited



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Infrastructure development and modernization

3.2.1.2 Growing construction industry demand

3.2.1.3 Tunneling and mining expansion

3.2.1.4 Sustainability and environmental regulations

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment costs

3.2.2.2 Technical expertise requirements

3.2.2.3 Raw material price volatility

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emerging market penetration

3.2.3.2 Green building and sustainable construction

3.2.3.3 Advanced material innovations

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation Landscape

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)

3.12 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects

3.13 Carbon Footprint Considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Structural Cementitious Grouts

5.3 Non-Structural Cementitious Grouts

5.4 Specialty Cementitious Grouts

5.5 Microfine Cement Grouts

5.6 Blended and Modified Grouts



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Construction applications

6.3 Mining and tunneling

6.4 Infrastructure projects

6.5 Marine and offshore applications

6.6 Industrial applications

6.7 Geotechnical applications



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Residential construction

7.3 Commercial construction

7.4 Industrial construction

7.5 Infrastructure and civil engineering

7.6 Mining and extractive industries

7.7 Marine and offshore industries



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Sika AG

9.2 MAPEI S.p.A

9.3 BASF SE (Master Builders Solutions)

9.4 Fosroc International Limited

9.5 Euclid Chemical Company

9.6 LafargeHolcim (Holcim Group)

9.7 CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

9.8 CRH plc

9.9 HeidelbergCement AG

9.10 Arkema Group

9.11 UltraTech Cement Limited

9.12 Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.

9.13 Saint-Gobain Weber

9.14 Ambuja Cements Limited



