FDA Approval Process for Medical Devices | 2-Day Online Training Course (Dec 2nd-3rd, 2025) with 12 CPD Hours | 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE, and De Novo Demystified

This seminar will provide a solid foundation in the approval and clearance processes for medical devices in the United States. Participants will gain an understanding of the underlying legal and regulatory requirements and the general controls applicable to all devices, including device classification, establishment registration and device listing. With the underlying framework in mind, the approval and clearance processes for new and modified devices will be presented, including 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications.

Application contents, review processes, timelines, and key guidance documents will be discussed for each major type of submission. Participants will also learn about the pre-submission process, which FDA strongly recommends to help ensure the successful submission of novel devices.

Case studies will help participants to put some of the learnings into practice and to use FDA databases to research example products. The course includes up to date information which covers recent changes in legislation, regulations and guidance. Please note that the trainer has recent experience with both medical devices and in vitro diagnostics. However, please not that the course covers medical devices in general and does not provide separate sessions for specific types of medical devices (such as IVDs, software, etc).

Upon completion of this seminar, participants will:

Understand the overall FDA medical device regulatory process

Know what is required for 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications

Understand how FDA processes premarket submissions

Identify key guidance documents to help ensure a successful process

Determine when pre-submission interaction with FDA is recommended

Be aware of areas of change

Certifications:

CPD : 12 hours for your records

: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This seminar is intended for regulatory, technical, clinical and quality professionals who require an understanding of the FDA medical device approval process. Management, legal, medical, marketing and other professionals who are interested in understanding the key principles of the medical device approval process will also benefit in attending.

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

MODULE 1 - Overview of US Medical Device Regulatory Principles

Part 1 - Introduction to US FDA History, Structure and Mission of FDA

Part 2 - Overview of US Regulatory Process and Pathway Including how to work with FDA and pre-submissions (Q-subs)



MODULE 2 - Medical Device Definition, Classification, Device Listing & Establishment Registration

Part 1 - Medical Device Definition, Classification, Device Listing & Establishment Registration

Part 2 - Classification Case Study

Day 2

MODULE 3 - Submissions

Part 1 - Pre-Market Notification 510(k)

Part 2 - De-Novo Automatic Class III Reclassification

Part 3 - Pre-Market Approval (PMA)

Part 4 - HDE & IDE (& IUO)

Part 5 - Submission Case Study

MODULE 4 - Borderline & Combination Products

Product Designation & Combination Products

