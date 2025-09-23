A Practical Guide to Writing Risk Management Plans (RMPs) | 1-Day Online Training Course (Nov 12th, 2025) with 6 CPD Hours | Learn to Navigate ICH and EU RMP Guidelines Effectively

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Guide to Writing Risk Management Plans (RMPs) Training Course (Nov 12th, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the EU, all companies are required to provide risk management plans (RMPs) for every new product, whether generic products or new chemical entities, and these RMPs must also be modified and updated throughout the lifetime of a medicine.

This intensive one-day course will provide you with an invaluable overview of writing and maintaining RMPs, with practical advice to ensure you achieve regulatory compliance. You will discuss best practice for using the EU templates and risk minimisation tools to enhance the benefit/risk of your product.

The programme has been fully revised to cover the latest updates and new requirements, including amendments made to the previous template.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of ICH and EU RMPs - their production and ongoing maintenance

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This course will be relevant for those working in pharmacovigilance who are involved with writing RMPs, including medical directors/QPPVs who approve such plans. It will also be of interest to those who work with pharmacovigilance, e.g. in regulatory affairs, clinical, pre-clinical, sales and marketing, legal, commercial and quality.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction, welcome and objectives

An introduction to RMPs

Outline and purpose of ICH E2E

The implementation of ICH E2E

National adoption of ICH E2E Europe USA Japan Arab States



Outline of EU RMPs

The current EU module V requirements

Generic, innovator and advanced therapy products

Additional documents to supply to the regulators

Safety reporting timelines for RMPs

EU RMP update and new requirements

The EU templates and their completion - generic and innovator products

The EU generic template - EU requirements (module V)

The EU generic RMP versus innovator RMP

The EU template for innovator products

Completion of RMPs in other countries

The EU RMP and relationship with other documents

The RMP post-authorisation safety and efficacy studies

The RMP and PBRERs

The RMP and safety reviews

The RMP and Risk Minimisation Follow up

Overview of the sections of the EU RMP template

Part I - Product overview

Part II - Safety specification modules SI-SVIII

Part III - Pharmacovigilance plan including safety studies

Part IV - Plans for post-authorisation efficacy studies

Part V - Risk minimisation activities including effectiveness measures

Part VI - Summary of the risk management plan

Part VII - Annexes

Final discussion session

