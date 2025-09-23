A-Alpha Bio Appoints Troy Lionberger as New Chief Business Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Alpha Bio, a biotechnology company harnessing synthetic biology and machine learning to measure, predict, and engineer protein-protein interactions, today announced that Troy Lionberger, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Business Officer (CBO). A proven platform strategist and dealmaker, Dr. Lionberger brings over a decade of experience delivering high-value partnerships across diverse markets, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology.

As CBO, Dr. Lionberger will lead A-Alpha Bio’s business development and alliance management functions, working closely with the executive team to expand the company’s partnerships across biopharma and adjacent sectors. He will also help guide the company’s corporate strategy as it continues scaling its AI-enabled platform capabilities.

“Troy brings a rare blend of deep technical fluency and commercial creativity,” said David Younger, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of A-Alpha Bio. “His track record speaks for itself—from inventing platform applications to closing transformative partnerships. We’ve repeatedly seen the tremendous value our platform technologies deliver when leveraged by industry leaders. That recognition made it clear we have a unique opportunity to pursue high-impact partnerships not only in drug discovery, but across other exciting markets as well. Troy’s background will be instrumental in helping us drive strategic growth as we scale into a broad industry enabler.”

Before joining A-Alpha Bio, Dr. Lionberger served as CBO at Abbratech, where he spearheaded the company’s shift from stealth-mode antibody discovery platform to a partner-facing biotech and secured its first deal with a global pharmaceutical company.

Prior to his time at Abbratech, Dr. Lionberger spent nearly a decade at Berkeley Lights (later rebranded PhenomeX), holding roles across R&D and business development. He led commercial efforts that resulted in more than $200M in signed deals, including partnerships with Ginkgo Bioworks, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bayer Crop Science. His cross-functional expertise also helped guide the company through its IPO and eventual acquisition by Bruker Corporation.

With academic roots in molecular biology, biophysics, and mechanical engineering, Dr. Lionberger earned his PhD from the University of Michigan and completed postdoctoral training at UC Berkeley. He has authored multiple patents and launched disruptive technologies now widely adopted in therapeutic antibody discovery and development.

“A-Alpha Bio is uniquely positioned at the intersection of experimental biology and machine learning,” said Dr. Lionberger. “Its platform technologies generate the kind of deep, multimodal datasets that are powering a new era of rational drug discovery. I’m excited to help scale A-Alpha Bio’s impact by offering the broad scientific community access to a transformative technology platform—one that enables next-generation therapeutics that are simply not attainable using conventional approaches.”

About A-Alpha Bio

A-Alpha Bio is a biotechnology company harnessing synthetic biology and machine learning to measure, predict, and engineer protein-protein interactions.

Our experimental platform, AlphaSeq, enables the rapid and quantitative measurement of millions of protein-protein binding affinities per day. Our computational platform, AlphaBind, is trained on the world’s largest protein-protein interaction database and predicts the binding strength between two desired proteins. A-Alpha Bio leverages AlphaSeq and AlphaBind in partnership with industry leaders to rapidly accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics and biotechnology products.

A-Alpha Bio is based in Seattle and was founded in 2017 at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and Center for Synthetic Biology.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.aalphabio.com/

Attachment