INdigital Names Lynne Houserman as Chief Executive Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INdigital, a Novacap portfolio company and leader in Next Generation 9-1-1 services, is happy to announce the appointment of Lynne Houserman as Chief Executive Officer. Houserman brings more than two decades of leadership experience in public safety, telecommunications, and technology-driven innovation. She will succeed INdigital Founder Mark Grady, who will remain in an executive leadership role and as a member of the board of directors.

Most recently, Houserman served as Corporate Vice President at Motorola Solutions, leading it’s $200M NG911 business unit focused on 911 call handling software and purpose-built emergency networks. Previously, she was President of Comtech Telecommunications’ $90M Safety and Security Technologies division. Houserman also held executive roles at TeleCommunication Systems and Vonage (acquired by Ericsson), where she led large-scale public safety and emergency services initiatives.

“Lynne has a proven record of driving innovation and delivering mission-critical public safety solutions at scale,” said François Laflamme, Senior Partner at Novacap. “Her experience, leadership style, and deep industry knowledge make her the ideal person to lead INdigital through its next stage of growth. We are also deeply grateful to Mark Grady for founding the company and building it into a recognized leader in NG911, his vision and dedication have laid the foundation for the exciting journey ahead.”

“For decades, INdigital has quietly driven many of the most significant advancements in 9-1-1 innovation, both as a direct provider to communities and as a trusted partner to larger brands,” said Lynne Houserman. “I’m excited to join INdigital as we accelerate growth, increase our visibility, and extend the impact of our next-generation emergency communications throughout North America.”

In addition to her executive leadership roles, Houserman has been active on several boards, including the Seattle Police Foundation, RapidSOS, the NG9-1-1 Institute, and the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT).

Founded in 1995 by nine Indiana local exchange companies, INdigital is a leader in the development and operation of Next Generation 9-1-1 services. Since inception INdigital has invested in and built superior 9-1-1 networks and solutions including NG9-1-1, Text for 9-1-1, and the MEVO service continuity platform. Since implementing the first large scale IP-based public safety network in the US in 2004, INdigital has grown to provide NG9-1-1 services to over 100 million people in over 1,400 local 911 Emergency Communications Centers (ECC) throughout the United States and Canada.

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$14 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution.

