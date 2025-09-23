IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from September 15th to September 19th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|118,40
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,40
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3400
|119,279
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|117,10
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|117,30
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|117,20
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3226
|117,19544
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|115,90
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,63333
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3299
|115,75171
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|192
|114,46875
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|114,80
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|114,00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3239
|115,16554
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,30
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|115,60
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,30
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3400
|114,85218
|XPAR
|22456
|116,41844
Attachment