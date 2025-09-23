IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from September 15th to September 19th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2025FR0010259150300118,40AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2025FR0010259150600118,40CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2025FR0010259150300118,40TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2025FR00102591503400119,279XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/09/2025FR0010259150300117,10AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/09/2025FR0010259150600117,30CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/09/2025FR0010259150300117,20TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/09/2025FR00102591503226117,19544XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2025FR0010259150300115,70AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2025FR0010259150600115,90CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2025FR0010259150300115,63333TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2025FR00102591503299115,75171XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2025FR0010259150192114,46875AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2025FR0010259150600114,80CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2025FR0010259150300114,00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2025FR00102591503239115,16554XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/09/2025FR0010259150300115,30AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/09/2025FR0010259150600115,60CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/09/2025FR0010259150300115,30TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/09/2025FR00102591503400114,85218XPAR
    22456116,41844 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38_2025

Recommended Reading