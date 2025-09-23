Cardano Market Narratives Extend to MAGACOIN FINANCE in Altcoin Discussions

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised more than $14 million in presale commitments, with 13,500+ investors worldwide. The milestone is being included in Cardano market narratives, where analysts and community discussions are extending to cover emerging presales.





Presale Progress Snapshot

Total raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+ early participants



13,500+ early participants Tokens sold: 75% of allocation



75% of allocation Launch price: $0.007

The structured rollout is designed to create scarcity while gradually increasing the presale price, reinforcing demand as listings approach.





Cardano as Market Backdrop

Cardano’s growth in DeFi and smart contract use cases keeps it in analyst commentary. Within these discussions, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being added to altcoin narratives as an example of a new Ethereum-based entrant showing measurable traction.

Why Narratives Are Extending

$14 million fundraising milestone.



Global investor participation.



Mentions in Cardano-linked discussions.

Conclusion

Cardano continues to influence market debate, but the extension of its narratives to include MAGACOIN FINANCE signals recognition of its presale progress and positioning in 2025.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b20b4177-2414-4719-90c0-63d0766e5b06

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20bf4355-8a48-4589-a2f0-af42e839323a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d99c70-6013-407b-a4dc-38a74750c0f9