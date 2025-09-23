North America AI-assisted Medical Imaging Market Report 2025-2032 - AI Attach Rates Present Significant Growth Potential in CT, MR, Ultrasound, and PET Markets

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America AI-assisted Medical Imaging Market 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America's AI diagnostic imaging market is set for significant growth, projected to reach approximately US$13.2 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of about 30%.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) AI solutions are anticipated to ship with about 20% of new CT and 15% of new MR systems, with substantial growth potential across ultrasound and PET modalities.

What's Driving the Numbers

Reimbursement pull: The United States leads market dynamics, outpacing Canada nearly 9-to-1, driven by CMS NTAP renewals for stroke AI and the development of CPT stacks for CT-FFR, echo strain, and breast AI applications.

The United States leads market dynamics, outpacing Canada nearly 9-to-1, driven by CMS NTAP renewals for stroke AI and the development of CPT stacks for CT-FFR, echo strain, and breast AI applications. Enterprise buying power: Major U.S. Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) are securing multi-year "AI-store" licenses, accelerating expenditure growth quicker than scan volume increases.

Major U.S. Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) are securing multi-year "AI-store" licenses, accelerating expenditure growth quicker than scan volume increases. Regulatory clarity: The FDA's draft on Predetermined Change-Control Plans promotes algorithm upgrades without the need for re-filing, thus enhancing refresh cycles and reinforcing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

The FDA's draft on Predetermined Change-Control Plans promotes algorithm upgrades without the need for re-filing, thus enhancing refresh cycles and reinforcing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Canada's catch-up: Though cautious due to its single-payer system, Canada is advancing through national lung cancer screening pilots and positive Health Technology Assessment (HTA) from CADTH for tuberculosis AI, achieving a 29% CAGR.

Though cautious due to its single-payer system, Canada is advancing through national lung cancer screening pilots and positive Health Technology Assessment (HTA) from CADTH for tuberculosis AI, achieving a 29% CAGR. Cross-border vendors: U.S.-based cloud AI providers are capturing Canadian tenders as they ensure compliance with PIPEDA and HIPAA, effectively closing regional gaps.

Report Benefits

Where to play / how to win: Offers insights into the North American GTM Growth & Maturity Matrix, competitive datasets, regulatory progressions, and M&A activity watchlists.

Offers insights into the North American GTM Growth & Maturity Matrix, competitive datasets, regulatory progressions, and M&A activity watchlists. Country playbooks: Detailed U.S. and Canada GTM radars, distribution and pricing frameworks, customer segmentation, and strategic planning tools with actionable cues over the next 12 months.

Detailed U.S. and Canada GTM radars, distribution and pricing frameworks, customer segmentation, and strategic planning tools with actionable cues over the next 12 months. Forecast depth: Provides comprehensive breakdowns by country, modality, clinical application, revenue streams, and usage scenarios through 2032.

Countries/Regions Covered

US

Canada

Key Topics Covered



SECTION 1 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Size & Trajectory

Modality & Attach rate Dynamics

Buyer & Route to Market

Competitive Temperature

What to do in the Next 12 Months

SECTION 2 - RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Objective & Scope

Dual lens Architecture

North America-specific Evidence Stack & Weights

Calibration Choices (NA)

SECTION 3 - NORTH AMERICAN MARKET

Market Summary

Market Size & Drivers

Latest Trends

Strategic Outlook

Competitive Environment

New Focus Areas

North American Market Estimates & Forecasts (2023-2032)

AI Imaging Market by Country - North America

SECTION 4 - UNITED STATES MARKET

Market Summary - United States

Key Market Dynamics

Strategic Takeaways

Market Overview - United States

Demographics & Epidemiology

Macro economics & Health Spending

Imaging Volume & Installed Base

Regulatory & Reimbursement Snapshot

AI Market Dynamics (Imaging)

Competitive Landscape

SECTION 5 - CANADIAN MARKET

Market Summary: Canada

Key Market Dynamics

Strategic Takeaways

Market Overview - Canada

Demographics & Epidemiology

Imaging Supply & Utilization

Health System & Practice Patterns

Regulatory & Reimbursement

AI-Imaging Market Dynamics

Competitive Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2t28k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.