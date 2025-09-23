North America AI-assisted Medical Imaging Market Report 2025-2032 - AI Attach Rates Present Significant Growth Potential in CT, MR, Ultrasound, and PET Markets

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America AI-assisted Medical Imaging Market 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America's AI diagnostic imaging market is set for significant growth, projected to reach approximately US$13.2 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of about 30%.
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) AI solutions are anticipated to ship with about 20% of new CT and 15% of new MR systems, with substantial growth potential across ultrasound and PET modalities.
What's Driving the Numbers
- Reimbursement pull: The United States leads market dynamics, outpacing Canada nearly 9-to-1, driven by CMS NTAP renewals for stroke AI and the development of CPT stacks for CT-FFR, echo strain, and breast AI applications.
- Enterprise buying power: Major U.S. Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) are securing multi-year "AI-store" licenses, accelerating expenditure growth quicker than scan volume increases.
- Regulatory clarity: The FDA's draft on Predetermined Change-Control Plans promotes algorithm upgrades without the need for re-filing, thus enhancing refresh cycles and reinforcing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).
- Canada's catch-up: Though cautious due to its single-payer system, Canada is advancing through national lung cancer screening pilots and positive Health Technology Assessment (HTA) from CADTH for tuberculosis AI, achieving a 29% CAGR.
- Cross-border vendors: U.S.-based cloud AI providers are capturing Canadian tenders as they ensure compliance with PIPEDA and HIPAA, effectively closing regional gaps.
Report Benefits
- Where to play / how to win: Offers insights into the North American GTM Growth & Maturity Matrix, competitive datasets, regulatory progressions, and M&A activity watchlists.
- Country playbooks: Detailed U.S. and Canada GTM radars, distribution and pricing frameworks, customer segmentation, and strategic planning tools with actionable cues over the next 12 months.
- Forecast depth: Provides comprehensive breakdowns by country, modality, clinical application, revenue streams, and usage scenarios through 2032.
Countries/Regions Covered
- US
- Canada
Key Topics Covered
SECTION 1 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Size & Trajectory
- Modality & Attach rate Dynamics
- Buyer & Route to Market
- Competitive Temperature
- What to do in the Next 12 Months
SECTION 2 - RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Objective & Scope
- Dual lens Architecture
- North America-specific Evidence Stack & Weights
- Calibration Choices (NA)
SECTION 3 - NORTH AMERICAN MARKET
- Market Summary
- Market Size & Drivers
- Latest Trends
- Strategic Outlook
- Competitive Environment
- New Focus Areas
- North American Market Estimates & Forecasts (2023-2032)
- AI Imaging Market by Country - North America
SECTION 4 - UNITED STATES MARKET
- Market Summary - United States
- Key Market Dynamics
- Strategic Takeaways
- Market Overview - United States
- Demographics & Epidemiology
- Macro economics & Health Spending
- Imaging Volume & Installed Base
- Regulatory & Reimbursement Snapshot
- AI Market Dynamics (Imaging)
- Competitive Landscape
SECTION 5 - CANADIAN MARKET
- Market Summary: Canada
- Key Market Dynamics
- Strategic Takeaways
- Market Overview - Canada
- Demographics & Epidemiology
- Imaging Supply & Utilization
- Health System & Practice Patterns
- Regulatory & Reimbursement
- AI-Imaging Market Dynamics
- Competitive Snapshot
