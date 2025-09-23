Market Revenues for Biological and Medical Imaging Reagents to Cross $40 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Diagnostic Needs and Advanced Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological and Medical Imaging Reagents: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biological and medical imaging reagents market is predicted to expand significantly from $26.6 billion in 2025 to $40.1 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for diagnostic solutions and advancements in drug development. Reagents utilized in this field include optical, nuclear, and contrast agents, each playing a pivotal role in visualizing molecular processes, enhancing early disease detection, and supporting multiplex technologies that simultaneously identify multiple infections.

Key industry players such as GE HealthCare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Bayer AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) maintain a strong market position through innovation and global reach. New players like Revvity Inc. and Bracco Imaging S.p.A. are also making their mark. Nanotechnology and the development of advanced fluorescent probes are key to the market's evolution, offering enhanced sensitivity, speed, and the capability for real-time, non-invasive cellular imaging.

Report Scope

The detailed report offers an extensive overview of the global biological and medical imaging reagent market and spotlights significant trends. Utilizing 2024 as a baseline, it forecasts revenue through 2030 and segments the market by type, modality, technology, application, end user, and region. It encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America, focusing on key countries within these regions.

The study delves into the driving factors and emerging tech shaping the market and vendor landscape, examines environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, and discusses patents and technological advances. The report concludes with a competitive landscape analysis, which ranks leading companies and provides detailed company profiles.

The report includes:

109 data tables and 68 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the market's trends from 2022 to 2024, with estimates for 2025 and CAGR projections through 2030

Insights on market growth prospects, analyzing product types, modalities, technologies, applications, end users, and regions

An examination of diagnostic methods' classifications, comparisons, and future demand within this industry, along with a thorough analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices

An analysis of patents, emphasizing emerging technologies and new developments

A discussion on ESG challenges and industry practices

Market share analysis of key industry players, focusing on proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of leading market players, including GE HealthCare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview Overview Forces Driving Industry Growth Porter's Five Forces Analysis Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Investments Impact of U.S. Tariff

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics Overview Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape Regulatory Approval Process, by Select Country/Region

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments Key Takeaways Nanoparticles Next-Generation Imaging Reagents AI and ML in Imaging Reagents Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product Type Market Analysis by Modality Market Analysis by Technology Market Analysis by Application Market Analysis by End Use Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence Key Takeaways Global Market Shares of Leading Companies Key Developments and Strategies

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Biological and Medical Imaging Reagents Market: ESG Perspective Introduction to ESG Steps Toward Sustainable Use ESG Risk Ratings

Chapter 9 Appendix Methodology Abbreviations Company Profiles Agilent Technologies Inc. Altona Diagnostics GmbH Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG Bayer AG BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Danaher Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. GE Healthcare Merck KGaA Promega Corp. Qiagen Revvity Siemens Healthineers AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



