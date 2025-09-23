Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB completed EUR 25 million note issue

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas,UAB has issued EUR 25 million of 4-year bonds under the updated EUR 400 million EMTN program. The nominal value of the bond is EUR 1,000 and the yield is 3.119%. The redemption date of the bonds is September 24, 2029.

The bonds were distributed through a private placement to institutional investors in the Baltic and Nordic States.

The issuer will apply for the bonds to be listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch was the sole arranger and distributor of this transaction, and Ellex Valiunas Law Firm provided legal services related to the transaction documentation.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 618 29216

E-mail: info@vika.lt