FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

23 September 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc is delighted to announce the appointment of Stella Panu as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 23 September 2025. This appointment is in accordance with the Board’s succession plan.

Stella will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees following her appointment.

Stella Panu brings over 20 years of investment management and governance experience to her role as a Non-Executive Director at Foresight Ventures VCT plc. As a founding Partner of Maven Capital Partners, she led private equity and high-growth UK company investments across various technology sectors. She also acted as investment manager for several VCT funds, taking responsibility for portfolio strategy, risk oversight, and shareholder engagement. With 15 years of board experience supporting SMEs and growth businesses, Stella combines strategic insight with practical governance expertise. Her background in economics, law, and investment banking underpins a proven track record of driving growth, delivering value, and supporting successful investment outcomes.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181