Nantong, Jiangsu, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlychee today announces the official launch of its international B2B platform, delivering a wide range of eco‑friendly wooden crafts and streamlined sourcing solutions for retailers, makers, designers, and wholesalers worldwide. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern production techniques, Qlychee offers versatile products and services designed to reduce risk for small businesses while supporting large buyers with scalable manufacturing.





Qlychee Announces Global Launch of Eco‑Friendly Wooden Crafts Platform

Built on a foundation of quality and sustainability, Qlychee’s catalog includes wooden cutouts, wooden signs, wooden jewelry, wooden ornaments, wooden beads, wooden bookmarks, wooden keychains, wooden coasters, wooden trays, wooden cutting boards, and more. The company emphasizes safe, responsibly sourced materials and rigorous quality control to meet international standards and the needs of family‑facing retailers.

Qlychee’s business model focuses on flexibility and partnership:

Low minimum order quantities (starting at 2 units) let startups and niche shops test new ideas without heavy upfront investment.

OEM and ODM customization enable brand owners to request bespoke sizes, finishes, engravings, and packaging.

Dropshipping support simplifies fulfillment by sending orders directly to end customers, reducing logistics overhead for retailers.

Competitive pricing and volume discounts make bulk procurement cost‑effective for established distributors.

An in‑house design team works with clients to develop marketable product concepts, from initial sketches to production‑ready files. The company’s factory in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, blends skilled artisanship with modern CNC and finishing equipment, and typical production lead times range from 30 to 60 days after design approval, depending on complexity and order volume.

“We are announcing that Qlychee is ready to partner with international retailers and designers to bring beautiful, sustainable wooden products to market,” said the company’s marketing team, Hailey Guo. “We aim to make high‑quality wooden crafts accessible, affordable, and easy to source while maintaining environmental responsibility and consistent quality.”

For wholesale inquiries, customization requests, sample orders, or partnership discussions, contact sales@qlycheecrafts.com or visit https://qlycheecrafts.com/.

About Qlychee



Qlychee is a China‑based manufacturer and B2B supplier of eco‑friendly wooden crafts and supplies. With over 12 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of customizable products—cutouts, signs, kitchenware, jewelry, ornaments, and more—supported by low minimum orders, drop shipping, flexible OEM/ODM services, and strict quality controls. Qlychee combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to deliver affordable, safe, sustainable timber products and responsive order support for retailers, crafters, and brands worldwide.

Press inquiries

Qlychee

https://qlycheecrafts.com

Hailey Guo

sales@qlycheecrafts.com

558 Taiping Road, Chongchuan District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, China