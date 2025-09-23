Arvig Named to Prairie Business 50 Best Places to Work List for 2025

PERHAM, Minn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has once again been named one of the upper Midwest’s 50 best places to work by Prairie Business magazine.

Arvig makes the 2025 list for the fourth consecutive year, and eighth overall. The award recognizes some of the region’s best companies and organizations nominated by their peers.

“Earning a spot on this list for the fourth straight year speaks volumes about the impact of our culture,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO. “Being recognized as one of the best places to work is a direct reflection of our employee-owners' hard work and passion, and it's what drives our success as a company.”



Employees throughout the region nominated their companies, highlighting some of the reasons they believe make their place of business a great place to work. Among the topics were workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork, and individual responsibility, and employee morale, among others.

Arvig and the 50 Best Places to Work award recipients are profiled in the September 2025 issue of Prairie Business.



About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

