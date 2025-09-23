Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1149.2 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 4.5%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Market By Product (Subcritical, Supercritical, and Ultra-supercritical), By Capacity (Less than 100 MW, 100-200 MW, 200-300 MW, and 300 MW & Above), By Fuel Type (Coal, Biomass, and Others), By Application (Energy & Power, Industrial, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market size was valued at around USD 773.3 Million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1149.2 Million by 2034.”





Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Market: Overview

The process of giving boilers and power plants the most flexibility in burning a range of fuels is known as Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology. Boilers with circulating fluidized beds are made to have a high gas velocity in the furnace. Various fuel components, including bituminous coal, brow coal, wood biomass, and others, can be burned in CFB boilers. A larger range of fuels can be used with CFB (circulating fluidized bed) boilers than with BFB (bubbling fluidized bed) boilers. Bituminous coal, biomass, anthracite, petroleum coke, paper sludge, RPF (refuse paper & plastic fuel), and waste tires are all excellent combinations for CFB boilers. Furthermore, these boilers have a higher combustion efficiency than BFB boilers. The circulating fluidized bed boilers industry is growing due to other aspects, like the negligible environmental impact of using boilers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 773.3 Million Market Forecast in 2034 USD 1149.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered General Electric, John Wood Group PLC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Thermax Limited, ANDRITZ, Siemens, ALFA LAVAL, Bryan Steam, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co Inc., Superior Boiler Works Inc., Sofinter S.p.a, Cleaver-Brooks Inc, Vapor Power, Doosan Lentjes, ZOZEN boiler Co. Ltd., AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co. Ltd., Hamon Group, and others. Segments Covered By Product, By Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Insights

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period (2024-2032).

In terms of revenue, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market size was valued at around USD 773.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,149.2 million by 2032.

The growing demand for renewable energy is expected to drive the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the subcritical segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the location, the energy & power segment is expected to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Market: Growth Factors

The high efficiency of CFB boilers drives market growth

Due to their large reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers provide impressive efficiency gains over coal-fired power generation. Improved overall performance is the consequence of this improved emission management, which raises steam efficiency. This cutting-edge technology will probably be adopted by more nations as concerns about carbon emissions become more widespread. For the duration of the anticipated period, the growing use of CFB boilers might propel significant expansion in the global CFB boiler market.

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Market: Segmentation

The global circulating fluidized bed boilers industry is segmented based on product, capacity, fuel type, application, and region.

Based on the product, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market is bifurcated into subcritical, supercritical, and ultra-supercritical. The subcritical segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Subcritical CFB boilers are becoming more common due to strict rules aimed at reducing emissions of SO2, NOx, and particulate matter. When compared to conventional combustion methods, these boilers provide superior emission control. The market for subcritical CFB boilers is increased by global initiatives to promote cleaner energy sources and reduce carbon footprints.

Based on the capacity, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers industry is bifurcated into less than 100 MW, 100-200 MW, 200-300 MW, and 300 MW & above.

Based on the fuel type, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market is bifurcated into coal, biomass, and others.

Based on the application, the global circulating fluidized bed boilers industry is bifurcated into energy & power, industrial, and others. The energy & power segment is expected to capture a significant market share during the forecast period. Financial incentives and subsidies, in conjunction with government policies that support clean and renewable energy sources, are driving the use of CFB boilers in power generation.

Regional Scope:

Asia Pacific leads the market over the projected period

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market growth during the forecast period. Large expenditures in power generation infrastructure have been fueled by the region's fast industrialization, urbanization, and rising energy consumption. A further factor driving the use of biomass-fired CFB boilers for the production of renewable energy is the abundance of biomass resources in some nations. Asia Pacific is now considered a major market for CFB boiler installations due to the region's manufacturing sector's ongoing growth and the region's demand for reliable power supplies.

Asia Pacific is also the region with the quickest growth rate, it should be noted. Increased demand for energy, along with fast industrialization and urbanization in nations like China and India, has led to a growth in power generation capacity. In Asia Pacific, the increasing use of CFB boilers is further facilitated by favorable government policies and infrastructural expenditures in renewable energy.

Some of the leading players in the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market include;

General Electric

John Wood Group PLC

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Thermax Limited

ANDRITZ

Siemens

ALFA LAVAL

Bryan Steam

Hurst Boiler & Welding Co Inc.

Superior Boiler Works Inc.

Sofinter S.p.a

Cleaver-Brooks Inc

Vapor Power

Doosan Lentjes

ZOZEN boiler Co. Ltd.

AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co. Ltd.

Hamon Group

The global circulating fluidized bed boilers market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra-supercritical

By Capacity

Less than 100 MW

100-200 MW

200-300 MW

300 MW and Above

By Fuel Type

Coal

Biomass

Others

By Application

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is circulating fluidized bed boilers?

Which key factors will influence the circulating fluidized bed boilers market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the circulating fluidized bed boilers market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the circulating fluidized bed boilers market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the circulating fluidized bed boilers market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the circulating fluidized bed boilers market growth?

What can be expected from the global circulating fluidized bed boilers market report?

