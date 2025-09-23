KLÉPIERRE: ISSUANCE OF A 12-YEAR INAUGURAL GREEN BOND FOR €500M

PRESS RELEASE

ISSUANCE OF A 12-YEAR INAUGURAL GREEN BOND FOR €500M

Paris — September 23, 2025

Klépierre, today announces the issuance of a €500-million inaugural green bond with a maturity of 12 years - the longest tenor for a European REIT in the euro debt capital markets since 2022 - and a coupon of 3.75%.

This issuance demonstrates the strong investors’ demand for Klépierre’s long-term bonds positioned in the A range ratings, the highest levels within the European listed real estate space.

