September 23, 2025

RENAULT GROUP SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES

ITS FIRST GREEN BONDS FOR €850 MILLION

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 23rd, 2025 – Renault Group announces the success of its first ever placement of green bonds for an amount of €850 million maturing September 30, 2030, and carrying a coupon of 3.875%.

This issue was largely oversubscribed, underlying the confidence of credit investors in Renault Group’s strategy and its ability to pursue and accelerate its transformation building upon its strong fundamentals from the Renaulution strategic plan.

The proceeds of the green bonds will be used to finance and refinance investments related to eligible projects as per the Sustainable Bond Framework.

These green bonds are issued under Renault Group’s Base Prospectus dated May 7, 2025, as supplemented on September 3, 2025, and the Sustainable Bond Framework published in February 2023. The Sustainable Bond Framework and the Second Party Opinion are available in the “Debt and ratings” section of Renault Group’s website https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance/debt-and-ratings/.

Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve net zero carbon in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050 and has paved the way with 2030 milestones. To achieve these targets, Renault Group relies on a concrete action plan respectively for the reduction of emissions from the use phase, the production of components (materials, batteries and logistics) and for plant emissions.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

