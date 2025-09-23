Ferrellgas Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas, a leading national propane logistics company, proudly continues its long-standing commitment to educational advancement through the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program. As part of the company’s broader mission to invest in the leaders of tomorrow and strengthen communities, this year’s scholarships will support 14 students on their higher education journeys.

Now in its fourth decade, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program provides meaningful financial support to the children of Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino employees. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, and financial need. The program is one of many initiatives within the Ferrellgas Century Project - a company-wide pledge to give back to youth, communities, and the world as Ferrellgas approaches its 100th anniversary in 2039.

This year’s scholarship recipients will be pursuing a wide range of fields - from engineering and finance to healthcare and the arts - at colleges and universities across the country. Their aspirations reflect the very values Ferrellgas seeks to support: hard work, integrity, service, and a vision for a better future.

The 2025 Ferrellgas Scholarship recipients are:

Kyra Arneson: Grand Canyon University, Nursing Corbin Bauer: Kansas State University, Mechanical Engineering Dereon Campbell: Northwood University, Finance Luke Fane: Sonoma State University, Psychology Dominic Fonderoli: Indiana University Bloomington, Finance Jake Giuliana: New York University, Computer Science Brandon Hance: Syracuse University, Business Management Dawson Kistler: Texas Tech University, Civil Engineering/Architecture Avery McLeod: University of Kansas, Music Therapy Aiden McManis: Ohio Northern University, Mechanical Engineering Matthew Ramirez: University of California Los Angeles, Chemistry Colby Tucker: Palmer College, Pre-Chiropractic Angel Warne: Fingerlakes Community College, Health Care Studies Kaitlin Westerbeke: University of Wisconsin Madison, Environmental Conservation

As the company continues its path toward its centennial milestone, Ferrellgas remains deeply committed to supporting its employees, their families, and the communities it serves. The Ferrellgas Scholarship Program is one powerful example of that commitment in action.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at about over 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan.

