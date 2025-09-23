Climate change and health insurance: Impact that must be addressed

New Delhi, India, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change has long been an important topic, framed as both environmental and economic concern. It has also evolved into an issue that impacts human health and, consequently, the health insurance industry. The impact is too stark to ignore. From the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue to heat-related illnesses, several risks stem directly from a warming planet. The rising consequences are leading insurance companies and consumers to approach coverage models differently.

In India, the health insurance sector faces a pressing question: How can policies be designed to remain robust amidst climate-driven health risks? This will be explored in the following section.

Climate change and its impact on health

Before discussing how health insurance must be redefined to combat climate change, let us first examine the factors that have brought us to this topic.

Heatwaves and cardiovascular risks

Indian summers are becoming increasingly unbearable, with average temperatures climbing higher every decade. Extreme heat places immense stress on the human body, leading to more frequent occurrences of heatstroke, dehydration, and cardiovascular complications during prolonged heatwaves, especially among vulnerable groups like senior citizens.

Spread of infectious diseases

Unpredictable rainfall and warmer temperatures extend the breeding seasons for mosquitoes and other vectors, directly boosting the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. While these cases are already common during monsoon months, climate change is transforming these seasonal spikes into long-term trends.

Respiratory challenges

Rising temperatures exacerbate air pollution, and forest fires (though typically rare in India) are occurring with increased frequency. Consequently, chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and bronchitis are on the rise, creating higher demand for long-term coverage.

Mental health burdens

Displacement due to floods, crop loss, and climate anxiety itself contribute to mental health burdens such as depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress. These conditions, historically overlooked by insurers, are now becoming increasingly difficult to exclude.

What does this mean for the health insurance sector?

Predictability forms the core of the health insurance industry, aiding in risk assessment, scope definition, term setting, and premium determination. Climate change, with its unprecedented nature, introduces a significant challenge to this approach. It alters disease patterns, increases claim frequency, and creates healthcare costs that render traditional approaches ineffective.

Here is how climate change impacts health insurance:

Rising premiums

As claim volumes rise, insurance providers are compelled to adjust premium amounts. Consequently, customers seeking optimal health insurance in India may find coverage becoming more expensive, particularly in high-risk regions.

More pressure on senior citizen plans

Individuals in senior age groups are more vulnerable to chronic illnesses, heat stress, and climate-driven challenges. This necessitates the expansion of senior citizen health insurance policies to cover these risks, even in the face of higher claim ratios.

New risks

Common health insurance exclusions, such as mental health, vector-borne diseases, and preventive care, are no longer viable options. The IRDAI is actively encouraging insurance providers to introduce more comprehensive benefits, emphasizing a broader spectrum of health aspects.

Geographic concerns

Local climate risks are influencing how insurers set premiums. The coverage required for residents of flood-prone Assam, for instance, may differ significantly from that needed for those in heatwave-stricken Rajasthan. This granular approach has become essential for insurers to adopt.





Preparing for risks associated with climate change

The challenges with climate change are real. The next step is to bridge the gap between health insurance coverage and the health issues that emerge from climate conditions. Here is how insurance providers and policyholders can play a role in fighting back the impact:

Redesigning health insurance

The rising cases of vector-borne diseases and respiratory problems due to climate change make one thing clear: Health insurance products have to take innovation a notch up. Comprehensive health plans must include mental health consultations and preventive screenings for climate-sensitive illnesses. That’s not all. Plans for senior citizens should have wellness programs and chronic disease management support.

Preventive care

Insurers can promote preventive care by incentivising healthy lifestyles. Rewards can include discounts for regular health check-ups, vaccinations, or fitness milestones. The idea is to encourage customers to mitigate risks that climate change worsens.

Policyholder awareness

One of the most important tips to maximise the benefits of health insurance for climate change is to buy the right policy in the first place. Choosing the best health insurance in India is not just about room rent limits or cashless hospital networks. People should check if a policy can practically protect them from tomorrow’s health shifts. For families with ageing parents, senior citizen health insurance with wide coverage and fewer restrictions is essential.

Addressing climate change challenges with best health insurance plans

Climate change is already changing how we live and seek medical care. For the health insurance industry in India, it means both a risk and an opportunity. While the risk lies in rising health insurance claims and costs, there is an opportunity in reimagining the insurance product as an inclusive safety net.

As families evaluate different policies for their parents or themselves, the question is no longer simply “Which plan is the cheapest?” but rather, “Which insurer is helping you prepare for tomorrow?” And in India, where climate change and health are clearly linked, the smart ones will be those who adapt to a new way of viewing insurance early. This goes for both insurers and policyholders.

Disclaimer: Plan features, benefits, coverage, and claims underwriting are subject to policy terms and conditions. Kindly refer to the brochure, sales prospectus, and policy documents carefully.

