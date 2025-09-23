NHRA Los Angeles Commemorates 10th Anniversary of HR Executive of the Year Gala

Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Human Resources Association Los Angeles chapter (NHRA LA) celebrated a milestone with its 10th Annual HR Executive of the Year Gala on September 18 at the Skirball Cultural Center, welcoming over 280 attendees. Centered on the theme “Legacy,” the evening honored the 2025 finalists and winner while reflecting on a decade of HR leaders whose vision and leadership have shaped organizational culture, driven innovation, and fueled growth.

The event included remarks from past honoree Cheryl Baptiste of Murad, moving tribute videos, and a celebratory dinner, all leading up to the highlight of the night—the recognition of Emanuel Maxwell, Chief People Officer at the LA Philharmonic, as the 2025 NHRA LA HR Executive of the Year.

Maxwell was honored for transforming workplace culture and strengthening bonds with the community. Since joining the LA Phil in 2021, he has fostered an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing environment, expanded employee affinity groups, aligned professional development with organizational goals, and overseen HR operations supporting more than 3,000 employees. His work has set a lasting standard for how HR leaders can shape both business outcomes and workplace culture.

“I am truly honored to be named the 2025 NHRA LA HR Executive of the Year,” said Maxwell. “At the LA Phil, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and I’m proud to help create a workplace where inclusion, collaboration, and community connection support both our artistic and organizational success.”

The program also recognized the extraordinary achievements of finalists Dr. Ekta Vyas, Chief Human Resources Officer at Keck Medicine of USC, honored for advancing HR strategy and workforce transformation in healthcare, and Jamila Daniel, Chief Diversity Officer and EVP of Human Resources at STARZ, celebrated for driving organizational change and championing diversity and inclusion across the entertainment industry.

Each year, NHRA Los Angeles highlights not only individual leaders but also the organizations that exemplify HR excellence. This year, Keck Medicine of USC was recognized for Growth, the LA Philharmonic for Community, and STARZ for Culture, celebrating the significant influence these organizations have had in advancing HR practices and creating strong workplace environments.

“Reaching our 10th anniversary is truly remarkable. Over the past decade, NHRA LA has grown and evolved alongside the Human Capital Executive community, navigating unprecedented challenges while continuing to set higher standards for HR leadership,” said Andrew Agress, president of NHRA LA. “This year, we celebrate Emanuel Maxwell and our exceptional finalists, whose contributions exemplify the impact and excellence of HR professionals. I am deeply grateful to our members, past finalists, and board for making this milestone possible, and I look forward to what the next ten years will bring.”