NYAM and Yale Center on Climate Change and Health Partner to Address Sustainable Health Systems

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) and the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health will co-host "Health Systems Implementing Climate Action 2025" on September 25, during Climate Week NYC. The summit will unite health sector and business leaders to explore innovative solutions for building low-carbon, resilient healthcare systems that protect communities from climate-related health impacts.

The daylong event will showcase leading research and practical findings on sustainable healthcare delivery while fostering dialogue around actionable strategies for climate readiness in health systems. Participants will examine how healthcare organizations can implement scalable solutions that address both environmental sustainability and health equity for communities.

This year’s event also features discussions with two authors who blend science with the power of storytelling. Kate Marvel, PhD, bridges the gap between complex climate science and public understanding. Her work, from leading the 'Climate Trends' chapter in the U.S. Fifth National Climate Assessment to her TED Talk and congressional testimony, exemplifies how narratives can drive awareness and action. Similarly, Kim Stanley Robinson, the visionary author of The Ministry for the Future and the Mars trilogy, uses science fiction to craft compelling narratives that explore humanity's relationship with the planet. His work, celebrated by leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Gates, demonstrates the transformative potential of stories in shaping our collective future.

The climate crisis increasingly affects health systems, with estimates of 14.5 million preventable deaths, $1.1 trillion in health care costs, and $12.5 trillion in economic losses worldwide by 2050.

"Climate change impacts everyone, but it hits some people worst and first,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, President of NYAM. “This tends to be those who come from populations that have been historically marginalized. We’re working to change that."

“Even when extreme weather events are far away from a healthcare organization, it negatively impacts care locally, for example through wiping out medical supply manufacturing plants,” added Jodi Sherman, MD, Director, Yale Program on Healthcare Environmental Sustainability. “All health systems must find ways to bolster their resilience to shocks and ensure continuous quality care delivery.”

The event will feature presentations on cutting-edge climate readiness innovations, panel discussions with industry leaders, and sessions on implementing sustainable practices in healthcare delivery, as well as the official launch of the Commonwealth Fund State Scorecard on Health System Climate Vulnerability and Performance. The full agenda is available here.

Registration is open for business leaders, healthcare professionals, policy makers, researchers, and community advocates interested in advancing climate action within health systems. The summit will take place at New York Academy of Medicine, located at 1216 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

About New York Academy of Medicine

New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is a leading voice for innovation in population health. With over 178 years of history, NYAM is committed to advancing healthier, longer lives for all. Guided by the expertise of its 1,800 Fellows, a world-class historical medical library, and its renowned research efforts, NYAM creates actionable solutions to today’s most pressing health challenges. To learn more, visit www.nyam.org.