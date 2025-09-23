Talonvest Structures $14,480,000 loan for Industrial Property, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $14.48 million loan for the refinance of a stabilized industrial park located in Anaheim, CA. The financing was arranged on behalf of Mira Loma Red Gum Business Park, LLC and the property is professionally managed by CIP Real Estate Property Services, an institutional property manager with deep operational experience. In addition to the subject, CIP manages over 10 million square feet of office, business, and industrial parks across key Western and Sunbelt markets, with expertise in acquisition, development, repositioning, and management.

Mira Loma Red Gum Business Park totals 164,496 square feet across 113 small bay suites. Built in 1989 and acquired by the current owners in 1994, the property is well-located, less than a mile from SR 57 and SR 91 in a highly supply-constrained submarket where new small bay development is virtually nonexistent.

Talonvest Capital was able to procure a non-recourse 5-year refinance loan that included interest-only payments, cash-out proceeds, and an attractive rate at Swaps plus 220 basis points. These favorable terms help strengthen ownership’s long-term investment strategy.

Eric Smyth, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of CIP Real Estate, commented, "Talonvest has a deep understanding of the financing market, the ability to deliver a wide variety of potential loan solutions, and a strong commitment to delivering results for their clients."

The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Thomas Sherlock, Britt Taylor, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

