Soundcore Launches Nebula X1 Pro - World's First Mobile Theater Station with 4K Laser Projection and 7.1.4 Spatial Sound

Bellevue, WA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soundcore, Anker’s smart entertainment brand, today launched the next generation in the company’s projector line. Following the success of the X1, the new Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro is a true mobile theater station with the addition of four speakers, offering users a 7.1.4 audio experience with two built-in subwoofers contained in the base of the unit.

The new Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro once again addresses common issues found in projectors, combining the same auto setup, 4K resolution and bright 3,500 ANSI lumen picture with an enhanced audio experience to deliver an all-in-one mobile theater station when combined with Soundcore's new 200-inch inflatable screen.



400-Watt Audio System

Utilizing a newly designed audio engine, the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro features two front wireless satellite speakers that fold into the side of the unit when not in use. Each speaker contains four drivers – two front drivers with a 40W amplifier, as well as an upward firing and side firing driver – each powered by 20W that adds both height and width to the soundstage.

With a single button push, the two front speakers automatically open, facing the rear of the projector, creating a “soundbar mode” for those occasions when a small group of friends or family members are watching a movie. The front speakers can also easily detach from the projector’s main body and be placed near the screen for a more realistic soundstage. Users can place the speakers on their foldable legs or be connected to a speaker stand using a tripod mount on the bottom of each speaker.

When combined with Soundcore’s newly developed 200-inch inflatable accessory screen, the speakers can be attached to the screen for easy setup.

In addition, a pair of rear wireless surround sound speakers stowed in the back of the mobile theater station can be removed and placed behind the listening area to create a true surround sound setup. Each rear speaker features a front-facing and upward-firing driver for Dolby Atmos compatibility.

To lift the speakers off the ground, each rear speaker features a pair of pop-out legs with a rubber foot for added height. A tripod mount is also included in the bottom of the unit.

Rounding out the new X1 Pro sound system, a pair of 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers, each powered by 80-watts, are built into the base of the Mobile Theater Station to create the ultimate low-end rumble when a plane flies overhead or an on-screen explosion occurs.

Additionally, the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro features Dolby Atmos decoding to create the ultimate spatial sound experience.

Each wireless speaker provides up to eight hours of battery life and is recharged while docked in the unit, though can also be recharged via USB-C when detached. Additionally, the speakers are rated with IP54 dust and water resistance, ensuring that even a rain shower won’t damage the speakers.

There is also a new utility in the menu to help set up the speakers, playing a tone from each speaker that can be heard by four microphones built into the top of the projector. This setup process ensures that each speaker’s distance and angle are calibrated by the software to ensure the ultimate surround sound optimization.



Mobile Theater Station

The Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro combines both the video prowess of a high-end video projector with a full surround sound system in an all-in-one rolling form-factor with a retractable handle. All of the controls are located on top of the station. The controls can also be accessed using the remote control which stows in a compartment, along with two wireless microphones. A retractable power cord resides behind a door on the bottom of the unit and will power the projector, as well as charge both sets of wireless speakers. Additionally, a manually activated sliding door protects the lens while not in use.



Setup

Borrowing from the X1, the X1 Pro once again features Soundcore’s A.I. Spatial Adaptation auto setup procedure. This includes real-time autofocus and keystone correction, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen fit, auto optical zoom and can be initiated with a single button push on the included remote control or control panel on the top of the projector. Utilizing a built-in micro gimbal, the X1 Pro allows the optical engine and lens array to tilt up to 25 degrees to find the optimal placement on a screen or wall. Combined with the projector’s optical zoom capabilities, the X1 Pro can project on a screen up to 200-inches (diagonally) from 13 to 22 feet away. Additionally, using Soundcore's IEA 5.0 process, the X1 Pro features ambient light adaptation and wall color adaptation, making the X1 Pro one of the easiest projectors to set up.



Display Technology

With its triple laser light engine, the X1 Pro offers 3,500 ANSI Lumens and 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing an unparalleled visual experience on up to a 300-inch display, making it the perfect backyard projector for daytime and nighttime use.

Leveraging Dolby Vision® technology, the projector optimizes the overall image quality with greater depth, enhanced contrast and enriched colors, preserving maximum image details with minimal image quality loss. Additionally, the X1 Pro enhances the image using the NebulaMaster™ Image Processing Engine, offering immersive, natural looking images with accurate colors, by utilizing an RGB laser to ensure a brighter display with enriched colors.

In addition, the NebulaMaster™ technology improves contrast with enriched details in both bright and dark areas of the image, offering a 5000:1 native contrast ratio as well as a 56,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. This is thanks to the f/2.0 to f/4.5, 6-blade iris while optimizing color accuracy to imitate the effect perceived by human eyes.

The X1 Pro also utilizes a 14-element glass lens array to ensure the clearest picture while preventing yellowing or deformation over time.



Additional Features

While in use, the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro remains virtually silent, thanks to the internal liquid cooling system to help expel hot air from the unit, allowing users to focus on the content they are watching.

The X1 Pro also features the Google TV™ platform with built-in Netflix integration, allowing users to enjoy 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV and more available across 10,000+ apps. However, for those users that want to connect to a gaming system, Blu-Ray player or mobile phone, the X1 Pro offers a single HDMI port on the rear as well as dual USB-C and single USB-A.



Ultimate Outdoor Theater Bundle

To complement the new X1 Pro, Soundcore's engineers created a 200-inch inflatable, 1.0 gain screen, made of PVC-coated mesh fabric with a polyester screen that stretches tight for the ultimate movie night.

The patented triangular T-shaped structure offers a larger footprint making it resistant to wind to prevent tipping over. Additionally, with a sealed design, the screen does not require constant airflow to stay inflated and remains quiet during its usage. The Soundcore 200-inch screen will come with a battery powered air pump, capable of inflating the screen in under five minutes and deflating the screen in two minutes.





Pricing & Availability

The Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro (MSRP: $4,999.99) is available for pre-order starting today on Kickstarter through November 12th with exclusive discounts up to 40% for early backers and tiered pricing afterwards.

Soundcore's 200-inch inflatable screen (MSRP: $1,999) will be included in a bundle that includes the projector and screen for up to a 47% discount.

Early backers are expected to receive their units in late 2025 and the X1 Pro and accessories are currently slated to launch in March 2026.

For more information on these new projectors, visit www.soundcore.com.

# # #

About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing personal entertainment with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronics products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.





The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.

Download Images Here