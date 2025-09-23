ODU Named a 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best College with Gains in Nursing and Business

Norfolk, VA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, Old Dominion University has been recognized among the nation’s best in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings. The University placed in the top 30% of national universities and was one of only eight institutions ranked as a top public school in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This year’s results reflect significant momentum across several academic programs.

For the second year in a row, Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences Ellmer School of Nursing at Old Dominion University’s Bachelor of Science program climbed 31 spots in the national rankings and secured fifth place in Virginia.

The Strome College of Business undergraduate business program rose 26 spots from last year.

“These rankings reflect the incredible commitment of our faculty and staff and the talent and determination of our students,” said Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “Old Dominion University continues to expand opportunities, drive innovation and deliver academic excellence preparing Monarchs to lead in their professions and communities.”

The Batten College of Engineering and Technology undergraduate engineering program (doctorate) was one of only five programs in Virginia to be recognized. The College of Sciences undergraduate psychology and undergraduate computer science programs ranked in the top half of institutions nationally.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings evaluate more than 1,700 institutions across the nation, drawing on factors like graduation rates and post-graduate outcomes to measure the academic quality of higher education institutions.

Earlier this month, Old Dominion University was recognized by Times Higher Education as one of only six universities in Virginia ranked nationally for the best education programs. In April, U.S. News & World Report named three colleges and schools and 12 graduate programs in the 2025 Best Graduate School rankings, with six programs from Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences also earning recognition in the 2025 Best Health Schools rankings.

