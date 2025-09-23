MasterQuant Unveils AI-Powered Crypto Trading Mobile App Amid Market Surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterQuant, a provider of AI-powered quantitative investment solutions, today announced the launch of its mobile application for iOS and Android devices. The app enables users to monitor investments, access real-time market insights, and activate automated strategies via its advanced crypto trading bots directly from their smartphones. This bold move aligns with the growing integration of artificial intelligence in cryptocurrency trading amid a sector experiencing heightened volatility and institutional adoption.





AI-Powered Crypto Trading App for Seamless Investing

The release comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market demonstrates resilience, with Bitcoin stabilizing around $116,000 and Ethereum trading above $4,500 as of today. AI tokens have also contributed to recent market rallies, underscoring the demand for data-driven tools like MasterQuant’s crypto trading bot in dynamic market conditions. As global regulators advance frameworks for Web3 and AI applications, platforms like MasterQuant are positioned to support users navigating these shifts.

MasterQuant's app builds on its core platform, which democratizes algorithmic trading through hands-free and AI-optimized plans. Users can now leverage features such as the AI Market Scanner for nonstop trend detection, one-tap strategy activation powered by a crypto trading bot, and auto risk control to adjust portfolios in volatile environments. The interface accommodates both novice and experienced investors, offering daily performance tracking without requiring manual intervention or market expertise.

The team’s goal with the mobile app is to make quantitative investing more accessible in an era where crypto markets operate around the clock. By processing high-frequency data and applying deep-learning models, the app’s crypto trading bot enables users to identify patterns and execute trades efficiently, potentially aiding in risk mitigation during periods of uncertainty, such as the anticipated turbulence following the Federal Reserve's rate decision this week.

Real-Time Insights and Automated Strategies for Crypto Investors

Key functionalities include:

Real-Time Insights: Instant analytics on market trends, risks, and opportunities across supported cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT).

Automated Execution: Low-latency trade routing integrated with leading exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Uniswap.

Risk Management: Dynamic adjustments to exposure, diversification across global assets, and principal protection at plan maturity.

User Support: 24/7 access to live chat and email assistance, ensuring compliance with standards like GDPR.

The app supports MasterQuant's suite of investment plans , ranging from a $100 free trial to longer-term options up to $177,777, each designed for varying durations and risk levels. Strategies incorporate real-time AI adjustments using structured and unstructured datasets to forecast trends and rebalance holdings. Withdrawals are processed instantly upon maturity, with full transparency via blockchain confirmations.

This launch expands on MasterQuant's technology stack, including the Smart Signal Engine for alpha detection and the AI Model Core for predictive modeling, both integral to its crypto trading bot capabilities. The platform emphasizes security through bank-level encryption, multi-factor authentication, and cold wallet storage, while prohibiting illicit activities via 24/7 monitoring.

Founded by quantitative finance and AI specialists, MasterQuant addresses the operational burdens of traditional trading by automating workflows and eliminating emotional biases. It covers primarily cryptocurrency markets, with future expansions planned for forex and equities. Users benefit from no hidden fees, non-automatic renewals, and the flexibility to withdraw or reinvest at cycle end.

As the crypto ecosystem evolves, tools that harness AI for quantitative analysis are becoming more essential. Market observers note persistent caution alongside bullish sentiment, as indicated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index rising to 50 this month. MasterQuant's app arrives amid these trends, offering a controlled environment for exploring potential opportunities. For more details or to download the app, visit www.masterquant.com. New users can register for a $100 trial bonus to test strategies risk-free.

About MasterQuant

MasterQuant provides data-driven, AI-powered quantitative solutions for modern markets. By fusing advanced algorithms with real-time analysis, the platform simplifies algorithmic trading for investors seeking consistent growth. Built by finance experts, it prioritizes risk control, transparency, and global diversification. For inquiries, please contact support@masterquant.com.

