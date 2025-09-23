Old National Team Members Volunteer 7,940 Hours serving 116 Organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) established a new organizational record for volunteer hours served during its 4th annual Better Together Days, a two-day volunteer blitz held on Sept. 17-18.

The two days, where Old National team members signed-up for four-hour volunteer shifts, provided team members across Old National’s Midwest and Southeast footprint with a chance to give back to the communities where they live and work. Virtual volunteer opportunities were also made available. Old National team members participated in volunteer activities in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Better Together Days 2025 by the numbers:

2,100 Old National team members participating

Old National team members participating 7,940 hours volunteering

hours volunteering 116 organizations served

organizations served 12 states included





“Better Together Days are more than a tradition—they’re a reflection of who we are as a community bank,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Old National’s Chief Communication, Culture and Social Responsibility Officer. “Each year, our team members show up with heart and purpose, making service a cornerstone of our culture. This year’s record-breaking participation across 12 states is a powerful reminder that when we come together, we create lasting impact for community organizations throughout the Midwest and Southeast.”

Click here to access high resolution (300 dpi) photos of the volunteer activities sorted by community, along with video b-roll footage. All photos and video may be credited to Old National.



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

