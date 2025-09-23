Capgemini SE: Notice of publication of a bond prospectus

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with a share capital of €1,370,779,768

Registered office at 11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, September 23, 2025.

Notice of publication of a bond prospectus

Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) announces the availability of the prospectus with visa number 25-379 granted by the French financial authority (AMF, Autorité des Marchés Financiers) relating to the bond issuance comprising the following tranches:

€1 billion notes with a maturity of 2 years and a floating rate of 3-month Euribor plus 0.30% (the 2027 Bonds, ISIN FR0014012SC7),

€500 million notes with a maturity of 3 years notes and a coupon of 2.50% (the 2028 Bonds, ISIN FR0014012SB9),

€1.25 billion notes with a maturity of 6 years notes and a coupon of 3.125% (the 2031 Bonds, ISIN FR0014012S97),

€1.25 billion notes with a maturity of 9 years and a coupon of 3.50% (the 2034 Bonds, ISIN FR0014012S89).

The prospectus is available on the website of the company (www.capgemini.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

