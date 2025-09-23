NPF Benevolent Foundation Receives $3.5 million Endowment at Second Gala to Honour the Serge

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation is grateful to announce receipt of a $3.5 million endowment from the former Mounted Police Members’ Legal Fund at the second National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation Gala “Honour the Serge, Giving Back to Those Who Gave All”, held at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa on Saturday, September 20. Thanks to generous sponsors and donors, the gala also raised an additional $210,000 to support the families of Fallen Members and nurture the next generation of public safety professionals. This prestigious black-tie event brought together over 225 RCMP Members, families, community leaders, and supporters to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of RCMP Members across Canada.

The Mounted Police Members’ Legal Fund (MPMLF) existed to provide legal financial support to RCMP Members prior to the certification of the National Police Federation and has since been wound down. The significant contribution from the remaining funds of the MPMLF, held in Trust, were formally donated to the NPF Benevolent Foundation by Senator (Ret’d) Vern White, S/Sgt (Ret’d) Roy Hill, S/Sgt (Ret’d) Peter Melanson, and Sgt. (Ret’d) Roger Cavanaugh, marking a powerful investment in the future of RCMP families and public safety professionals.

Together with the Gala’s fundraising success, proceeds from the former Mounted Police Members’ Legal Fund, will help establish an endowment to support Fallen Member families, fund post-secondary bursaries for public safety students, and sustain new programs. These contributions also help build toward the Foundation’s $8 million endowment goal by 2027.

“Being a police officer inherently comes with risk, and it’s the Fallen Member’s husband, wife, partner or child who bears the weight of that sacrifice,” said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation. “The burden of service doesn’t fall on Members alone. It’s carried by their families too. That’s why the National Police Federation created the NPF Benevolent Foundation: to ease that burden. It ensures that when tragedy strikes, families can gather, grieve, and begin to heal without the added stress of immediate financial hardship.”

Guests in attendance included Senator Baltej Dhillon, Senior Deputy Commissioner Bryan Larkin, Assistant Commissioner Martin Roach, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Corps Sergeant Major Elaine Maisonneuve, and Deputy Chief Paul Burnett of the Ottawa Police Service, among other distinguished community leaders, partners and supporters from across the country.

The Foundation extends its sincere thanks to all attendees, donors, and generous sponsors who helped make this evening a powerful success. Their continued support ensures that RCMP families are not alone in their time of need, and that their loved one’s service will never be forgotten.

“The spirit of this Gala will echo far beyond these walls — into the homes of our families, into the dreams of young professionals, and into the hearts of those we’ve promised never to forget.” said Kevin Halwa, Chair of the NPF Benevolent Foundation.

To learn more about the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation or to donate, please visit: https://npf-fpn.com/npfbf-gala





A special thank you to our sponsors:

The National Police Federation

EHN Guardians

Red Tunic Insurance

Nelligan Law

Enriched Academy

Diversified Rehabilitation Group

BMO

McLennan Ross LLP

RBC Dominion Securities

BMS Group

Anita Atwal Law

This Gala was made possible thanks to our event planning partners at Design Co., Sarah Kelly and Melissa Thompson, whose expertise helped create a meaningful “Roaring Twenties” themed evening honouring RCMP Members and their families.

About the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation:

The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation (NPFBF) was established in 2016 and received charitable status in March 2021 to provide critical support to the families of Fallen on-duty, off-duty, and serving NPF Members.

The Foundation provides immediate financial assistance to the families of serving Members who have passed away, whether the death occurred on or off duty. It also offers post-secondary bursaries to spouses, dependents, and young Canadians pursuing careers in public safety. In addition, the Foundation contributes to community-based charitable organizations across Canada, helping extend its support to the broader communities where Members live and serve.

The NPFBF manages public and Member contributions to sustain these programs and ensure long-term, meaningful support for RCMP families and the next generation of public safety professionals.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/benevolent-foundation/

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter et Instagram

Media Contact

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

Media@npf-fpn.com

604-842-6864

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87d30c45-1b53-49ce-a944-37dfd43adf6f