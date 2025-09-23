A Milestone for BC’s Inclusive Economy: Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce Brings Flagship Celebration to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia’s 2SLGBTQI+ business community is thriving, and Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) is recognizing that momentum by bringing its flagship Night of Distinction celebration to Vancouver for the first time. The event will be held on September 25 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

This milestone marks a strategic move in CGLCC’s national approach, placing a spotlight on regional leadership, economic innovation, and inclusive entrepreneurship in BC. It is part of a broader wave of activations designed to connect and elevate queer and trans-owned businesses across the province.

Far from being a niche group, Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs are a dynamic force in our national economy. More than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses across the country contribute upwards of $22 billion in economic activity and provide employment for over 435,000 Canadians. These entrepreneurs are a source of innovation and growth in every region, helping to shape the future of Canadian business.

“British Columbia’s 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs are driving change, building community, and reshaping the business landscape,” said Sarah Evalina, Chief Operating Officer of CGLCC, based on Vancouver Island. “This flagship is a recognition of BC’s leadership and a signal of the Chamber’s commitment to regional growth.”

The event builds on the success of CGLCC’s Domestic Trade Mission to Vancouver earlier this year, which brought together more than 20 queer-owned SMEs and generated over 180 qualified leads through curated matchmaking with buyers, investors, and innovators. It also complements ongoing initiatives in the province, including supplier diversity roundtables, pitch showcases, and corporate matchmaking dinners.

The Night of Distinction offers a dynamic platform for cross-sector collaboration, bringing together leaders from corporate, government, municipal, and academic spheres to champion inclusive economic development and celebrate the diversity driving BC’s business success.

CGLCC’s expansion from Toronto to Vancouver reflects a growing national movement: one that amplifies regional voices, fosters economic inclusion, and positions BC as a key driver of Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ business future.

For more information about the event schedule, speakers, or CGLCC’s upcoming events, visit CGLCC’s website.

About CGLCC

Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) links 2SLGBTQI+ businesses in Canada to the wider business and corporate community. It fosters economic growth by supporting and nurturing 2SLGBTQI+ businesses, entrepreneurs, students and allies, and by helping Canada’s corporate world connect with the 2SLGBTQI+ business community. For more information, visit CGLCC’s website.

Contact

Julie-Léonora Kesch Pronouns: she/her / Pronom: elle

Manager, Marketing & Communications / Gestionnaire, Marketing et communications Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce / Chambre de commerce 2ELGBTQI+ du Canada

Julie-leonora.kesch@cglcc.ca