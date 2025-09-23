Wireless Broadband Leader Inseego and TELCLOUD Join Forces to Leverage 5G Fixed Wireless Access for POTS Line Replacement

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and TELCLOUD, the global leader in white-label POTS line replacement, today announced a joint partnership to enable businesses, and the solution providers that serve them, to transition from legacy Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) functionality to high-performance, reliable FWA services based on the latest 5G technology.

“We’re thrilled to work with an innovative broadband leader like Inseego,” said Jake Jacoby, founder and CEO of TELCLOUD. “This new partnership will enable us to provide our reseller partners with an easy-to-deploy, high-performance FWA solution to meet surging customer demand for 5G access.”

FWA offerings are seeing explosive demand from businesses, with Mobile Network Operators adding more FWA connections in 2024 than any other technology connection. That demand continues to grow in 2025. Combined with the over 1 billion legacy POTS lines in the North American market alone, FWA represents a clear alternative that delivers performance, security, and reliability. This joint solution includes TELCLOUD’s white-label, cloud-managed POTS line replacement platform and the Inseego Wavemaker 5G Indoor Router FX3110, delivering a turnkey, secure, and reliable connection for up to 64 devices, ensuring robust performance in any business environment.

“Demand for FWA continues to grow, but businesses need technology that is easy-to-deploy, easy-to-manage, and highly reliable. The combination of Inseego and TELCLOUD delivers on all three,” said Zack Kowalski, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Inseego. “We’re happy to work with our neighbors at TELCLOUD here in San Diego to help our channel partners tackle this fantastic market opportunity.”

About the Inseego ® Wavemaker FX3110

The FX3100 series is a high-performance indoor 5G cellular router engineered for enterprise-grade connectivity. Designed for simplicity and scalability, it features integrated routing capabilities and high-gain antennas to deliver strong, consistent signal performance in a wide range of environments. With support for both 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the FX3110 ensures fast, secure, and reliable connections for up to 64 devices. Its dual Ethernet ports provide flexible deployment options for modern and legacy systems alike. The FX3100 series offers efficient spectrum utilization and robust throughput, making it ideal for office, retail, and industrial applications. For more information about the FX3110 please visit https://inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx3100/

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enable seamless business connectivity and simplify subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD, the global leader in white-label POTS line replacement, enables channel partners worldwide to grow their businesses with our customizable and scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Exclusively designed for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs, TELCLOUD offers a fully supported backend that seamlessly integrates with existing business infrastructures across global markets. Our no single-point-of-failure approach ensures 99.999% reliability, utilizing a unique redundancy in connectivity, power, and global networks. With a simple setup, streamlined deployment, and wholesale pricing, partners can quickly realize new multiple recurring revenue opportunities, gain exceptional business value while providing cost-effective savings to their customers. For more information, visit www.telcloud.com.

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a trademark of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.