New Survey Shows New Yorkers Worry All-Electric Mandate Threatens Energy Choice and Affordability

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new statewide survey finds that most New Yorkers remain unaware of the state’s All-Electric Buildings Act, and those who are aware raise significant concerns about affordability, energy reliability, and the loss of consumer choice. The survey was conducted by Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc. (RMS) and commissioned by the New York State Builders Association (NYSBA). More than 1,200 residents across the state participated, providing a representative snapshot of public perceptions.

The All-Electric Buildings Act, which begins taking effect for new residential construction on January 1, 2026, is designed to transition new buildings away from fossil fuel systems. The findings reveal broad skepticism toward the mandate.

Key findings include:

Low Awareness and Support: Only 14% of New Yorkers report being moderately or significantly aware of the law, with support levels generally low outside Downstate regions.

Only 14% of New Yorkers report being moderately or significantly aware of the law, with support levels generally low outside Downstate regions. Affordability Concerns: Many respondents cited cost as their top concern, including the expense of appliance upgrades and the potential for higher home construction costs.

Energy Choice at Risk: New Yorkers overwhelmingly prefer gas for stoves, ovens, and furnaces. Residents expressed frustration at losing the ability to choose energy sources that best fit their needs.

Reliability in Cold Weather: Across all regions, residents questioned the performance of electric heat pumps during harsh winters and emphasized the continued need for backup heating systems.

Impact on Housing: Respondents warned that the mandate could slow residential construction and discourage families from building or buying new homes.





“New Yorkers want climate solutions, but they also want affordable housing, reliable energy, and the freedom to choose what works best for their families,” said Mike Fazio, Executive Director of the New York State Builders Association. “This survey makes clear that the All-Electric Buildings Act, as currently structured, risks raising costs and placing new strains on affordability, energy reliability, and consumer choice.”

The report also underscores the need for broader public engagement, infrastructure readiness, and economic support if New York is to meet its environmental goals without sacrificing housing affordability or consumer choice.

To make this research as accessible as possible, we are providing three versions of the report:

