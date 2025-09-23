SOC 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Lawsuit Accuses Sable Offshore (SOC) of Misleading Investors on Oil Production– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class-action lawsuit has been filed against Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) and its executives, alleging the company misled investors about the restart of its oil production off the California coast. The litigation, filed in California federal court, claims the company used a false press release to artificially inflate its stock price just before a secondary public offering (SPO), resulting in significant investor losses.

Class Period: May 19, 2025 – June 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 26, 2025

Allegations of Misleading Statements and Regulatory Clash

The lawsuit, Johnson v. Sable Offshore Corp., represents investors who purchased shares between May 19, 2025, and June 3, 2025, including those who participated in the SPO on May 21, 2025. According to the complaint, Sable Offshore issued a press release on May 19 claiming it had restarted oil production, a statement that was quickly challenged by California’s Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis. In a letter, Kounalakis clarified that the company's activities were only "well-testing procedures," not the resumption of commercial production.

This alleged deception was exposed on May 28, 2025, when news of the Lieutenant Governor's letter became public. Sable's stock price plummeted by over 15% as a result. The company's legal troubles worsened on June 4, 2025, when a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Sable from transporting oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System. This development caused the stock to fall even further.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the company and its underwriters accountable for allegedly raising capital under false pretenses.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

Hagens Berman, a national shareholder rights firm, is currently investigating the alleged claims.

Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, commented on the situation, “We are investigating whether the company’s claims about oil production and the subsequent judicial intervention were part of a pattern of misleading behavior that ultimately caused substantial losses for investors.”

