Lifecore Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”) a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that on September 22, 2025, the Lifecore compensation committee approved the grant under Lifecore’s Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) of a restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award with respect to 15,000 shares of its common stock and stock options for 30,000 shares of common stock to a newly hired employee of Lifecore. The RSU award and stock options were granted on September 22, 2025, pursuant to the offer letter between Lifecore and the employee, and as a material inducement to the employee joining Lifecore.

The RSU award and stock options were approved by Lifecore’s compensation committee and were granted as inducement equity awards in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the Inducement Plan.

The RSUs will vest and be settled on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The stock options have an exercise price equal to Fair Market Value (as defined in the Inducement Plan) on the grant date and will vest as to one-third of the shares on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to 1/36th of the shares on each monthly grant date thereafter, subject to continued employment. The stock options have a seven-year term. The RSU award and stock options are each governed by an award agreement and the Inducement Plan.

About Lifecore Biomedical

