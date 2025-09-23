LMT Investor Update: Securities Lawsuit Hits Lockheed Martin (LMT) Over Program Losses-- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) on behalf of investors who bought shares between January 23, 2024, and July 21, 2025. The lawsuit, Khan v. Lockheed Martin Corporation, alleges the company gave investors a misleading picture of its financial health by failing to disclose that it had inadequate internal controls to assess program risks.

Class Period: Jan. 23, 2024 – July 21, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 26, 2025

Alleged Pattern of Misrepresentations

The lawsuit claims that throughout the specified period, Lockheed Martin presented a false and misleading view of its operations by overstating its ability to deliver on contracts in its Aeronautics and Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) segments. The complaint alleges the company lacked effective internal controls and procedures to accurately review program requirements and risks. As a result, it was likely to incur significant losses, which were not disclosed to investors.

The Truth Allegedly Emerges Over a Series of Disclosures

Investors began to learn the truth through a series of negative disclosures that led to major stock drops:

On January 28, 2025 , the company reported $1.8 billion in pre-tax losses in its Aeronautics segment.

, the company reported $1.8 billion in pre-tax losses in its Aeronautics segment. On April 17, 2025 , the company announced its CFO had left.

, the company announced its CFO had left. On July 22, 2025, the company disclosed an additional $950 million in pre-tax losses for its Aeronautics segment and $570 million in pre-tax losses for its RMS segment, stemming from problems with the Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program.



Each of these revelations led to a significant drop in Lockheed Martin's stock price, with shares falling almost 11% on the final disclosure.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

A national plaintiffs’ rights law firm, Hagens Berman, is investigating these claims on behalf of investors who suffered substantial losses. The firm is examining whether the massive, successive losses were a foreseeable consequence of poor internal controls and a failure to accurately communicate the company's risks to investors.

“The scale of these losses and their recurrence across different programs suggests a systemic issue, not a series of isolated problems,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. “Our focus is on whether executives knew the company’s internal controls were not as robust as investors were led to believe and whether management was transparent about the risks that ultimately led to billions in write-downs.”

