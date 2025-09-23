FileCenter 12 Introduces Two-Factor Authentication and Dark Mode to Enhance Document Security for Small Businesses

Lehi, Utah, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileCenter , the leading document management software for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the release of FileCenter 12, featuring significant security enhancements, user experience improvements, and advanced document processing capabilities.

The latest version introduces two-factor authentication, dark mode interface, and automated PDF form creation, reinforcing FileCenter's position as a comprehensive paperless office solution.

Enhanced Security with Two-Factor Authentication

FileCenter 12 introduces robust security measures with One-Time Password (OTP) and Two-Factor Authentication support for Pro and Pro Plus users.

The new security feature integrates seamlessly with popular authenticator applications including Microsoft Authenticator, Google Authenticator, and Authy, providing an additional layer of protection for sensitive business documents.

"Security is paramount in today's digital business environment," said Jim Garisson, CTO at FileCenter. "Our new two-factor authentication feature ensures that only authorized users can access critical business documents, giving our customers peace of mind while maintaining the ease of use FileCenter is known for."

Modern Interface with Dark Mode and Custom Themes

Responding to user demand for modern interface options, FileCenter 12 introduces a comprehensive dark mode theme alongside customizable color schemes.

Users can now personalize their workspace with custom cabinet colors and adjustable themes, creating visual indicators that improve navigation and reduce eye strain during extended use.

The update also includes improved large font and scaling support, ensuring optimal viewing experiences across high-definition monitors and various display configurations.

Advanced Document Processing Capabilities

FileCenter 12 expands its document management capabilities with several powerful new features:

Automatic PDF Forms : Advanced PDF editor can now convert standard PDFs into fillable forms with automatic field detection and manual field creation tools

: Advanced PDF editor can now convert standard PDFs into fillable forms with automatic field detection and manual field creation tools Bulk Renaming : Mass file renaming functionality through Split view, enabling efficient organization of large document collections

: Mass file renaming functionality through Split view, enabling efficient organization of large document collections Enhanced Scanner Support: New FileCenterCapture folder feature extends compatibility to non-standard scanners, broadening hardware integration options

Performance and Design Improvements

The latest release features a streamlined ribbon interface and enhanced performance optimizations, delivering faster local and network operations while maintaining FileCenter's signature user-friendly approach. The cleaner aesthetic reduces visual distractions and supports productivity-focused workflows.

About FileCenter

FileCenter provides comprehensive document management solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses transitioning to paperless operations. The software combines document scanning, OCR conversion, PDF editing, and secure file sharing in a unified platform that integrates with popular cloud services including Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, FileCenter serves businesses across healthcare, legal, finance, manufacturing, and other industries requiring efficient document organization and management.

The company's product suite includes FileCenter DMS, FileCenter Automate, FileCenter Receipts, and FileCenter Client Portal.

Availability

FileCenter 12 is available immediately for download with a 15-day free trial . Pricing starts at $97 per user with one-time licensing options. Pro and Pro Plus versions include advanced features such as two-factor authentication and enhanced collaboration tools.

For more information about FileCenter 12 and to start your free trial, visit www.filecenter.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Anderson

President @FileCenter

https://www.filecenter.com/sales.php

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/mZapnNMVmmc