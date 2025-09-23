Venus Salon Suites Frisco Celebrates First Year Under Current Ownership

Frisco, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRISCO, TX September 23, 2025 - -

Venus Salon Suites Frisco announced today the successful completion of its first year under current ownership, marking a significant milestone in providing premier rental spaces for independent beauty and wellness professionals in the Frisco area. The facility, located at 15922 Eldorado Pkwy, has experienced substantial growth and community engagement since the ownership transition in early 2024.

Under the leadership of owner Kamran Ghatrehee, Venus Salon Suites Frisco has implemented numerous enhancements while maintaining its core mission of empowering independent practitioners to build thriving businesses. The facility continues to serve hair stylists, barbers, massage therapists, estheticians, nail technicians, makeup artists, and other personal care professionals who seek the flexibility and autonomy of operating their own businesses.

"Our first year of ownership has been incredibly rewarding as we've worked to enhance the Venus Salon Suites experience for our community of beauty professionals," said Kamran Ghatrehee, owner of Venus Salon Suites Frisco. "We've implemented several improvements while maintaining the core mission of empowering independent practitioners to build successful businesses."

The Frisco location offers fully equipped, customizable suites that provide beauty professionals with everything needed to operate independently. Each suite includes professional-grade equipment, flexible lease terms, and comprehensive amenities designed to support business growth. The facility has attracted a diverse community of talented professionals who benefit from the collaborative environment while maintaining their individual business identities.

Since the ownership change, Venus Salon Suites Frisco has focused on strengthening relationships within the local beauty community and expanding services to meet growing demand. The facility operates Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 8 PM, providing flexible scheduling options that accommodate both practitioners and their clients.

"The trust that Frisco-area beauty professionals have placed in us during this transition has been remarkable," added Ghatrehee. "We're committed to continuing this momentum and creating even more opportunities for entrepreneurial success in the beauty and wellness industry."

The salon suite concept has gained significant popularity among beauty professionals seeking alternatives to traditional employment models. Venus Salon Suites Frisco provides an environment where experienced practitioners can leverage their skills and client relationships while enjoying the benefits of business ownership without the overhead typically associated with opening a standalone salon.

The facility's success reflects broader trends in the beauty industry, where increasing numbers of professionals are choosing independent practice models. This shift allows for greater creative freedom, personalized client relationships, and improved work-life balance. Venus Salon Suites Frisco has positioned itself as a leader in supporting this transition within the local market.

Looking ahead, the facility plans to continue its focus on community building and professional development. The ownership team remains committed to providing exceptional service and maintaining the high standards that have attracted quality professionals to the location.

Venus Salon Suites Frisco features modern amenities including complimentary WiFi, on-site maintenance, utility services, and ample parking for clients. The facility's design emphasizes both functionality and aesthetics, creating an environment that reflects the professionalism of its independent practitioners.

For more information about suite availability and rental opportunities, interested professionals can learn more about Venus Salon Suites Frisco and schedule a tour of the facility.

Venus Salon Suites Frisco offers fully equipped, professional rental spaces for independent beauty and wellness practitioners in Frisco, Texas. The facility provides hair stylists, barbers, massage therapists, estheticians, and other personal care professionals with the perfect environment to grow their businesses with flexibility and autonomy. Located at 15922 Eldorado Pkwy #100, Venus Salon Suites Frisco is committed to supporting entrepreneurial success in the beauty and wellness industry.

