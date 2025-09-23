SPECTRUM FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 24th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Spectrum (SPPI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Spectrum between March 17, 2022 to September 22, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between March 17, 2022 to September 22, 2022 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 24, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Spectrum’s Pinnacle Study of poziotinib for the treatment of lung cancer was less positive than it portrayed to investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: