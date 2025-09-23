Roemer Capital Announces Fundraising Advisory Services for European Startups and Scaleups





Image by Roemer Capital

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roemer Capital today announced the formal launch of its specialized fundraising advisory services for startups and scaleups across Europe. With an emphasis on CFO-level expertise, structured processes, and access to an established investor network, the Düsseldorf-based advisory firm is positioning itself as a trusted partner for founders seeking to raise between €1 million and €20 million.

The announcement reflects the growing demand for professionalized fundraising support in the European startup ecosystem. Founders at both early and growth stages are increasingly required to demonstrate rigorous financial readiness to meet the expectations of venture capital firms, family offices, and strategic investors. By acting as a Fractional CFO , Roemer Capital provides the financial modeling, process structuring, and investor connections necessary for securing institutional funding or executing strategic exits.

Addressing Investor Expectations

Fundraising in today’s European markets requires more than a compelling story. Professional investors expect founders to arrive with clear business models, precise financial projections, and a well-structured process for due diligence. Roemer Capital addresses these expectations by bridging the gap between entrepreneurial vision and institutional investor standards.

“Fundraising success is never about luck – it’s about financial clarity, a structured process, and access to the right investor network,” said Lucas Roemer, Managing Director of Roemer Capital. “At Roemer Capital, we provide all three, acting as a Fractional CFO and strategic partner to founders aiming for seven- and eight-figure rounds.”

A Four-Pillar Approach

Unlike traditional consultants, Roemer Capital integrates four key pillars into its advisory services:

Fractional CFO Expertise – Delivering investor-ready business plans, detailed financial models, transparent investor reporting, and helping founders regain transparency and control over their numbers.

Structured Fundraising Process – Guiding startups from positioning and financial preparation through to due diligence and closing.

Investor Network Access – Connecting founders to venture capital firms, family offices, and other strategic capital providers across Europe.

M&A and Exit Advisory – Supporting founders in managing strategic partnerships, sales, or full exit processes.



This integrated model ensures that founders not only raise capital more efficiently but also position their companies for long-term strategic success.

Meeting the Needs of Founders and CEOs

Roemer Capital’s services are targeted at founders and CEOs of technology-driven startups and scaleups. The firm emphasizes investor readiness as a critical success factor, ensuring that companies are equipped to manage complex negotiations, investor expectations, and competitive fundraising environments.

“Most founders underestimate how demanding professional investors are,” added Lucas Roemer. “Our role is to make sure they enter the fundraising room prepared – with the numbers, the structure, and the relationships that turn ambition into capital.”

The firm’s mandate extends beyond fundraising, offering guidance in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and exit transactions. By combining financial discipline with market insight, Roemer Capital helps entrepreneurs secure not only funding but also favorable outcomes in strategic sales.

About the Founder

Lucas Roemer, Managing Director of Roemer Capital, brings a professional background in investment banking, private equity, venture capital, and finance to the advisory practice. Together with Roemer Capital, they not only advise but also invest in startups, bridging the step between financial expertise and an investor’s perspective in every client engagement.

About Roemer Capital GmbH

Roemer Capital is a Düsseldorf-based fundraising advisory firm supporting tech startups and scaleups across Europe. The company specializes in investor readiness, CFO-level financial modeling, process management, and investor network access, with a focus on raising between €1 million and €20 million. Founded by Lucas Roemer, the firm has become a trusted partner for early- and growth-stage companies navigating complex fundraising and M&A landscapes.

For more information, visit: www.roemer-capital.com

Media Contact:

Lucas Roemer

Managing Director, Roemer Capital GmbH

info@roemer-capital.com

https://www.roemer-capital.com/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a239ed03-f844-485a-b95a-0bb2bada6166