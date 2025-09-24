YANGON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dr. Laurel, Founder and CEO of PAN Aesthetics Specialist Clinic, has received three major international awards in 2024, cementing rainsing Myanmar's Aesthetic medical standards. The recognition includes the Beauty and Health Influencer Award from Hall of Fame Singapore (2023), the Celebrity Doctor Award from Global Aesthetics (2024), and her appointment as official Key Opinion Leader for Hollywood Spectra by Cynosure Lutronic.

These accolades represent a significant milestone for Myanmar's aesthetic medicine industry, which has transformed from widespread public skepticism to international recognition under Dr. Laurel's pioneering leadership over the past decade.

Industry Transformation Drives Regional Recognition

Myanmar's aesthetic medicine sector has experienced unprecedented growth, with clinic numbers and patient demand now comparable to established regional hubs like Thailand. This transformation addresses historical challenges including public misconceptions about treatment safety and the prevalence of counterfeit products in the market.

"The key to successful aesthetic medicine is combining authentic products with skilled practitioners—you cannot compromise on either," said Dr. Laurel. "We're seeing Myanmar improve it’s standards; with international standards that match any regional hub."

Dr. Laurel's systematic approach prioritizes authentic beauty enhancement over dramatic alterations, establishing ethical practices that have become the industry standard. Her clinic exclusively uses world-renowned brands including Botox, Juvéderm, Restylane, Cynosure, and Lutronic, ensuring patient safety and optimal treatment outcomes.

Market Data Reflects Dramatic Industry Growth

The transformation has created measurable impact across Myanmar's healthcare sector. Patient confidence in aesthetic treatments has increased significantly across the board, while the number of qualified practitioners and accredited clinics has expanded rapidly to meet growing demand.

"I value authentic beauty above financial gain," Dr. Laurel explained. "If someone asks me to change something unnecessary just for trends, I cannot accept. A good doctor must prioritize ethics, not money."

Industry experts note that Dr. Laurel's emphasis on education and transparency has been instrumental in building public trust. Her early adoption of social media education helped dispel myths about treatments like Botox and dermal fillers, creating informed patient demand for quality services.

Setting New Standards for Regional Excellence

The international recognition positions Dr. Laurel among Asia's leading voices in aesthetic medicine, with her expertise now sought by international brands and medical organizations. Her appointment as Key Opinion Leader for Hollywood Spectra by Cynosure Lutronic reflects the global medical community's acknowledgment of Myanmar's emerging expertise.

PAN Aesthetics has become a model for ethical practice and clinical excellence, with Dr. Laurel personally overseeing all treatments to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

About PAN Aesthetics Specialist Clinic

Founded by Dr. Laurel, PAN Aesthetics Specialist Clinic is one of Myanmar's leading aesthetic medicine facilities, committed to authentic beauty enhancement through international-standard treatments and ethical practices. The clinic serves as a training center for emerging practitioners and maintains partnerships with leading global aesthetic medicine brands.

For more information about Dr. Laurel's international recognition or PAN Aesthetics services, contact the media relations team.

Note to Editors: Dr. Laurel is available for interviews regarding the implementation of International Standards in Myanmar's aesthetic medicine sector and the transformation of local healthcare practices to meet global benchmarks.



MEDIA CONACT

Name: Win Aung Thaw (Mr.)

E-Mail Address: win.aungthaw@ignitemar.com

Website: https://www.pan-aesthetics.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/panaesthetics.mm

Dr. Laurel: https://www.facebook.com/YourAestheticDoctor

Call: (+95)9-770013077