V.F. Corporation (VFC) Class Action Lawsuit Announced by Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP’s Denver office announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) securities between October 30, 2023, and May 20, 2025. Investors who suffered losses during this period may be eligible for compensation.

Eligibility to Participate

Investors who purchased V.F. Corporation securities and incurred losses may seek appointment as lead plaintiff or participate in the class action.

Learn more about how to participate: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/v-f-corporation/

Deadline to file a motion: November 12, 2025

Contact: James Baker, (619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Case Details

According to the complaint, defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of VFC's turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory. The truth emerged on May 21, 2025, when VFC reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a significant decline in Vans' growth trajectory, which faltered from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter. The Company attributed its results and below-expectation guidance largely as "a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses" and "an additional set of deliberate actions" already in-place but previously unannounced. VFC further noted that, disregarding these deliberate actions, Vans would still have shown a "high single digit[]" revenue decline, suggesting growth slowed in comparison to the prior years' sequential improvements irrespective of management's new "deliberate actions." On this news, the price of VFC's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, VFC's stock price fell to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, a decline of about 15.8% in the span of just a single day.

This lawsuit highlights the gap between public statements and actual financial performance, which is central to the investor claims.

