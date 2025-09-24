Geekvape Celebrates 10th Anniversary with a Spectacular GeekFest in Paris

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mid-September evening in 2025, the vibrant heart of Paris witnessed an unforgettable milestone in the vaping industry. Geekvape, a trailblazing global leader in advanced vaping technology, marked its 10th anniversary with a grand celebration — GeekFest Paris. Hosted at the renowned Bridge Club, an iconic venue by the Seine River, the event drew over 300 enthusiastic attendees.





The atmosphere was charged with excitement, innovation, and celebration-a perfect reflection of Geekvape’s decade-long journey of passion and perseverance.





A Landmark Moment: The New Visual Identity (VI) Unveiling

As the priority highlight of the evening, Geekvape officially unveiled its new Visual Identity (VI). This transformative project was led by Royalties, an independent Paris-based brand strategy and design agency known for its work with leading global brands. By bringing in Royalties, Geekvape underscored its commitment to elevating its image to a new level of global sophistication.





The new VI showcases a bold, modern, and sleek aesthetic that extends beyond logo and typography into a comprehensive system of visual storytelling — including a full suite of branded merchandise. The refined tone exudes confidence, innovation, and premium appeal, ensuring a consistent global identity while deepening the emotional connection with consumers and partners alike.





On stage, David Jobin, the lead creative representative from Royalties, shared his insights into the design process. He emphasized how the new identity captures Geekvape’s adventurous spirit and premium positioning, while building a visual foundation that can grow with the brand in the years ahead. His words resonated strongly with the audience, highlighting the strategic importance of design as a driver of global influence.













In addition to the new VI, Geekvape showcased its 2025 flagship products: the much-anticipated Legend 5, the stylish Wenax Q2, the beginner-friendly Peak 2, and the functional Hero 2.

Geek Bar also introduced its latest innovations-Geek Bar UP10000 and Geek Bar Spark, reinforcing the brand’s leadership across diverse product lines and also highlighting the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality. With a rapidly growing presence in Europe, Geek Bar continues to strengthen its market position through trusted partnerships and a focus on compliance and consumer experience.





Reaching New Heights: Summit of Mount Everest

In an unprecedented collaboration, Geekvape partnered with a professional expedition team that successfully brought Geekvape devices to the summit of Mount Everest — making it the first vape brand to reach the world’s highest peak.









At GeekFest, this achievement was proudly highlighted as a symbol of Geekvape’s adventurous spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. Adding to the excitement, the brand teased its upcoming 10th anniversary limited edition Legend 5, building anticipation for a release that promises to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

This feat not only reinforced the rugged durability of Geekvape products but also marked a historical milestone for the industry.

Reliving the Past, Engaging the Present

To honor its roots, Geekvape curated a History Zone, charting the company’s journey from 2015 to 2025. Each year was represented by one or two iconic products, accompanied by logos, original design sketches, and product stories. This linear exhibition offered a vivid narrative of Geekvape’s growth, allowing attendees to trace product innovation and brand evolution over the past decade.

Guests remarked on the sense of pride the exhibition evoked, with many taking photos of early prototypes and comparing them with the latest Legend 5.

Interactive Fun: Capturing Moments, Creating Memories

Interactive experiences like the Mirror Interaction Zone and the “Hunt GeekVape” Challenge kept the energy high, blending fun with digital engagement and amplifying GeekFest’s visibility far beyond the venue.

A Celebration of Community and Partnerships

GeekFest was more than a corporate event — it was a heartfelt celebration of community, reflecting the strong foundation Geekvape has built over the past decade through its global customer base and long-lasting partnerships. For partners, the evening provided valuable opportunities to connect, exchange insights, and explore collaborative ventures in an informal yet inspiring setting, while fans and advocates experienced Geekvape in a deeply personal way that reaffirmed their loyalty to the brand. For Geekvape itself, the event served as both a proud reminder of how far the company has come and a motivating force to continue pushing boundaries.

The festive atmosphere, enriched by live music, curated drinks, and the unmistakable Parisian charm, made the night truly unforgettable.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Geekvape

Since its founding in 2015, Geekvape has grown from a bold startup into a global vaping leader, with innovations like the Aegis series redefining industry standards. Today, its presence spans 70+ countries, built on durability, innovation, and user-focused design, while always keeping its community at the heart of progress. GeekFest Paris not only celebrated these achievements but also marked the start of an even more ambitious chapter.

As the night drew to a close, the message was clear: Geekvape is not slowing down. The unveiling of the new VI, the showcase of the Legend 5, and the energy of the Paris celebration all pointed to a future filled with innovation, creativity, and community-driven growth.

GeekFest Paris was more than an anniversary party; it was a declaration of intent. By blending celebration with innovation, and community with creativity, Geekvape showcased not only where it has been but also where it is heading.

From the 300+ attendees who filled the Bridge Club to the countless others who joined virtually through social media shares, the event embodied the spirit of Geekvape: bold, innovative, and unstoppable.

