Fall Into Care, Enjoy the Treats: Grownsy to Launch Prime Day Campaign with Up to 25% Off

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grownsy is kicking off its October Prime Day campaign with a bundle of thoughtful treats for families—because every parent deserves a little reward. This season, Grownsy brings savings of up to 25% on select Amazon favorites, turning everyday essentials into small but meaningful upgrades. Featured "treats" include bottle warmers, sterilizer-dryers, nasal aspirators, and baby food makers—smart tools designed to smooth out routines and add a touch of ease to the parenting journey.





Grownsy has become a trusted companion for Gen Z and millennial parents by putting reliability, functionality, and health at the center of design. The brand’s promise—Empowering Modern Parenting, Embracing Healthier Growth—comes to life this season through special Prime deals that celebrate comfort and capability. Think of it as a curated moment to upgrade your nursery workflow with products that earn their place on your counter, stroller, or shelf.

Prime Day Timeline

Warm-Up (September 20–22): Preview the lineup, bookmark favorites, and set reminders.

Main Phase(September 23–October 6): Unlock the full lineup of deals on Grownsy’s official website

Official Prime Days (October 7–8): Core offers go live on Amazon, with savings up to 25% on select items.

Encore (October 9–11): Gentle close for restocks, accessories, and gift add-ons.





The Thoughtful Lineup: Little Luxuries That Work Hard

Below are the participating items in Grownsy’s October PD campaign—each chosen for practical impact, not gimmicks.





Savings, summarized

Storewide bestsellers: up to 20% off on select items for easy, everyday upgrades.

Bundle deals: scenario-based sets (e.g., Bottle Warmer + Sterilizer-Dryer) at up to 25% off, delivering stronger value than single-item markdowns and simplifying a complete care setup.

Limited-time savings—shop fast before they’re gone.

Every product above aims to return time, calm, and confidence to your day—small upgrades that add up to a gentler routine. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade night feeds, streamline cleaning, or free your hands on the go, this is your moment. Choose the set that fits your routine, enjoy limited-time savings, and get back to what matters most.

About Grownsy

Grownsy exists to make modern parenting calmer, healthier, and more confident.Grownsy serves modern families with evolving, science-backed parenting solutions that balance reliability, functionality, and health.

For more, visit grownsy.com and find Grownsy on Instagram @grownsy_official, TikTok @grownsy, and Facebook @Grownsy

Contact: Awen Guo, awen@grownsy.com