‘People-centered’ approach: the core for global governance to benefit humanity: Global Times

Beijing, China, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this pivotal year of 2025 - commemorating both the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN - Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), offering China's wisdom and solutions to further strengthen and improve global governance. The Global Times (GT) has launched a series of interviews, "China's vision on global governance," to share international scholars' insights into the spirit, contemporary relevance and global significance of the GGI.

In the fifth installment of the series, Essam Sharaf (Sharaf), former prime minister of Egypt and chairman of the Egyptian Sharaf Foundation for Sustainable Development, shared his understanding of "staying committed to the people-centered approach," the underpinning value for global governance and the fourth core concept of the GGI, with GT reporters Qian Jiayin and Liu Xuandi. "The proposal of the GGI marks a major shift in global governance: away from power-centric, market-centric and capital-centric approaches and toward a genuinely people-centered model," he said.

GT: "Staying committed to the people-centered approach" is the underpinning value of global governance, as outlined in the Concept Paper on the Global Governance Initiative. What do you believe is the significance of the "people-centered" philosophy promoted by China? In a context where deficits in global governance are increasingly evident, how do you think the China-proposed GGI will affect existing models of the global governance?

Sharaf: The GGI shows President Xi's profound understanding that "global" truly means everyone, without exclusion. Its proposal marks a major shift in global governance: away from power-centric, market-centric and capital-centric approaches and toward a genuinely people-centered model. When we talk about "global," it must include everyone. Inclusion is fundamental; it is the core, the heart, of global governance. Expanding the scope of governance to encompass every person requires respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law and advancement of a multilateral process in which all can participate in planning actions and sharing the outcomes. This will inevitably drive the transformation of the existing global governance system. As the China-proposed GGI emphasizes, the people of all nations are the fundamental participants and ultimate beneficiaries of global governance: to achieve the inclusion of all people, it is essential to respect sovereignty, uphold international law and practice multilateralism, ensuring that all nations act together and share the results.

GT: One of the core values of Chinese Hehe culture is "people-centered." As an ambassador for Hehe culture, how do you understand the connotation of the "people-centered" philosophy within the GGI? What do you believe this principle reveals about China's values?

Sharaf: I believe that the essence of a people-centered approach lies in harmony and the acceptance of coexistence. This is also the heart of Hehe culture and of Chinese culture as a whole. It is really about harmony, coexistence and a shared future - characteristics of Chinese civilization.

Since the idea of the GGI originates in China, it naturally draws on China's long-standing social practices and historical experiences. China is home to 56 ethnic groups who live and develop peacefully within a unified national framework. That inclusiveness and cohesion are precisely what today's world urgently needs.

China's development achievements in recent years are remarkable. The path China has taken and the experience it has gained - especially the governance and development successes led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) - offer valuable lessons that can serve as a reference for global development and practice.

GT: The concept paper points out that "the people of all nations are the fundamental actors in global governance, and their well-being is its ultimate benefit." Could this people-centered approach enhance the representation of the Global South, and thereby help promote a more just and equitable global governance system?

Sharaf: This is very important. Let me begin by talking about the Global South. The Global South represents over 80 percent of the world's population. Yet it has long suffered from underdevelopment, poverty and minimal inclusion in global decision-making. Historically, the Global South was colonized and exploited by the Global North. As part of humanity, the Global South has long been unable to participate actively in global governance.

Therefore, when we have an initiative that truly includes everyone, that is, in fact, a sign of respect for the Global South. The main pillars of the GGI are respect for sovereignty, international law and multilateralism. If these principles are genuinely implemented, they will have a positive impact on the Global South.

So, to answer the question: yes. By enhancing the representation of the Global South, it will once again feel that it is an integral part of humanity and the world.

GT: "Staying committed to the people-centered approach" focuses on global public health, climate change and other challenges that concern humanity as a whole, aiming to bring a greater sense of safety to people worldwide. How do you interpret this as reflecting China's governance philosophy?

Sharaf: All the global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi - the GGI, Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) - are deeply rooted in Chinese cultural characteristics and the values of Chinese civilization. The GGI is designed to address common challenges that affect the long-term well-being of all humanity and encompasses multiple key areas.

For example, in poverty reduction, China achieved the poverty eradication targets of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development nearly a decade ahead of schedule, completely eliminating extreme poverty and successfully promoting shared development among its 56 ethnic groups. In the field of health, China not only set an example in controlling COVID-19 domestically but also provided vaccine assistance to over 100 countries and regions, establishing a model for international cooperation and crisis response.

These global initiatives do not come out of nowhere. They are based on China's long-standing practical experiences, firm beliefs and distinctive Chinese characteristics, with clear examples in areas such as healthcare and education. In fact, what China proposes globally is a reflection of the path it has already been implementing at home - especially under the leadership of the CPC, which has played a central role in putting these principles into practice.

GT: You have previously referred to building a community with a shared future for humanity as "the call of the era" and analyzed how China's three global initiatives (the GDI, the GSI and the GCI) pave the way for this vision. In your view, how will the GGI and its underpinning value of "staying committed to the people-centered approach" contribute to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity?

Sharaf: Let me talk about the concept of "a shared future." The term "future" refers to the times ahead, and logically, we all hope that this future will be better - a time that belongs to all of us, a better era for humanity. The word "shared" means that no one should be excluded. Therefore, we must build our future together - through cooperation, mutual respect and inclusion rather than exclusion.

This is exactly the vision that the GGI advocates: inclusion, respect for international law, respect for sovereignty and adherence to multilateralism. This is the future for which we all bear responsibility, a future that truly belongs to all humanity.



Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





