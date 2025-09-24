Joycoast Opens First Flagship Store in Chicago, Expanding Its Sustainable Lifestyle Brand

Chicago, IL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joycoast, the Chicago-based sustainable lifestyle brand recognized for its premium wooden sunglasses , watches, and accessories, has officially opened its first flagship retail store in Lincoln Park. The opening marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has been combining fashion and sustainability since its founding in 2017.





Joycoast premium wooden sunglasses

Entrepreneur Reese O’Toole started Joycoast from a small studio apartment with a clear mission: to create modern wooden accessories that are stylish, comfortable, eco-friendly, and purpose-driven. Since then, the brand has grown steadily, planting over 160,000 trees through its commitment to plant ten trees with every product sold.

“Opening our first brick-and-mortar store is a dream come true,” said O’Toole. “At the same time, we’re excited to keep expanding our corporate gifting experiences around the world, giving people a chance to choose products that not only look and feel good but also make a positive impact on the planet.”

The new Lincoln Park store reflects Joycoast’s focus on natural design and sustainability. With white oak shelving, moss walls, and eco-friendly materials, the space creates a clean, modern aesthetic that balances minimal style with organic elements. Customers can browse the complete Joycoast collection, including wooden sunglasses, watches, Apple Watch bands, rings, and wallets. The location also offers exclusive in-store services such as engraving and limited seasonal launches.





Joycoast Lincoln Park Store

In addition to its retail offerings, Joycoast has become a trusted partner in corporate gifting. The company is known for its unique on-site gifting experiences, where attendees at incentive trips, conferences, and large-scale events can select premium accessories on location—knowing their choice contributes to global reforestation efforts.

More than just a store, Joycoast’s Lincoln Park flagship serves as a hub for community and sustainability. Each purchase directly supports the company’s ambitious goal of planting one million trees worldwide. With both a strong retail presence and a growing international corporate gifting program, Joycoast continues to prove that fashion and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

About Joycoast

Founded in 2017 by Reese O’Toole, Joycoast is a Chicago-based sustainable lifestyle brand dedicated to crafting premium wooden sunglasses, watches, and accessories. The idea for Joycoast began when O’Toole, fresh out of college and working in a corporate job, sought a stylish and lightweight alternative to traditional metal watches. By embracing wood’s natural comfort, durability, and unique beauty, Joycoast creates products that stand out for their design and sustainability. Every product purchased plants ten trees, contributing to over 160,000 trees planted worldwide to date. With a mission to plant one million trees, Joycoast blends style, comfort, and purpose in every accessory it creates.





