Moon Moon Launches $MOON on Solana, Aiming for Global Crypto Recognition

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moon Moon’s $MOON memecoin is live on Solana, uniting the community through humor, culture, and collective energy. While the project may in the future implement utility, its main identity remains as a meme. The ultimate goal is to reach the Top 100 cryptocurrencies and stand alongside leading memecoins like DOGE, SHIBA INU, FLOKI, and BONK. With its growing “Wolf Pack” community, Moon Moon continues to gain momentum across global crypto markets.





The projects focus on utility and technical innovation, as its primary identity is clear which is a meme first. With a lighthearted spirit and a passionate “Wolf Pack” community, $MOON mission is to unite crypto enthusiasts worldwide through laughter, creativity, and collective momentum. While the project may in the future implement utility features such as staking, governance, or other use cases, its main purpose remains rooted in meme culture and community engagement.

Built on Solana, Moon Moon benefits from lightning-fast transactions and minimal fees, giving holders seamless and cost-effective access to the token. But the real power of $MOON comes from its community-first model. The project has already ignited excitement across social media, where supporters proudly call themselves the Wolf Pack—a symbol of strength, unity, and shared ambition.





In addition to being a fun and inclusive space, Moon Moon is committed to making an impact beyond crypto culture. By live listing and growing, the project aims to gain momentum. With listings already secured on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, the token is quickly reaching a wider audience of investors and meme enthusiasts.

About Moon Moon:

Moon Moon is a community-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, designed to unite crypto enthusiasts worldwide through culture, humor, and the power of community. With lightning-fast transactions, global recognition, and a roadmap focused on inclusivity and giving back, Moon Moon is redefining what it means to be a meme in crypto space.

Moon Moon is poised to decentralized exchange listings, community governance features, and exclusive rewards for early supporters. These initiatives are designed to complicate the meme as well as to strengthen loyalty, expand the Wolf Pack, and sustain long-term community growth.

CA: 99YFbXS6iA7s1qkRDTMBXEywtLNmrRtHtGKvNxpKWcdT

Media Details:

Website: https://moonmoontoken.com/

Person Name: Based Badr

Location: The Netherlands, Rotterdam

Webmail: contact@moonmoontoken.com

Company name: Moon Moon

