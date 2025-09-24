Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser - Gentle for Kids, Trusted by Parents

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimora Medical is proud to introduce its newest innovation, the Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser . Designed with children’s needs in mind, this product offers a gentle, odorless alternative to traditional wound cleansers. Free from stinging sensations and harsh chemical smells, it helps create a more comfortable experience for both kids and caregivers. At the heart of the cleanser is PHMB, a trusted antibacterial ingredient that effectively protects against bacteria while being mild on the skin. Safe for use on minor cuts, scrapes, and abrasions, it’s an ideal solution for everyday home wound care.





At Dimora Medical, the goal has always been simple: to make home care easy for families. With 34 years of experience in medical supplies, the team focuses on creating practical solutions that help people handle home wound care with confidence. The PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser continues this approach. Suitable for everyday family use, and gentle enough for children over the age of three, it provides an easy, comfortable way to clean minor cuts and scrapes.

A Gentle Cleanser for Life’s Little Ouches

If you’ve got young kids at home, you know that bumps, scrapes, and little cuts are just part of growing up—whether it’s a tumble at the playground, a scraped knee from running around outside, or a nick from a favorite toy. These small injuries can feel like a big deal to little ones, and sometimes just as stressful for parents. That’s why having a wound cleanser that’s both gentle and effective really matters.

Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser was created for exactly these situations. Its key ingredient, PHMB (polyhexamethylene biguanide), is proven safe and gentle enough for children. Unlike alcohol, it doesn’t sting on contact, so kids won’t feel unnecessary pain. Its mildness is trusted worldwide—the same ingredient is used in contact lens solutions, where it touches delicate eye tissue daily. At the same time, PHMB provides fast, broad-spectrum antibacterial protection, helping prevent infection while keeping care stress-free.

Because it’s odorless, the cleanser avoids the sharp chemical smell often associated with products like hypochlorous acid. This makes wound care less intimidating, reducing children’s fear and resistance.





The precision spray nozzle adds to the ease of use. It directs a steady, gentle stream that rinses away dirt without irritating the wound, and the one-handed design makes it practical whether at home, outdoors, or on the go.

Effective Protection, Without the Sting

Treating small wounds shouldn’t have to mean choosing between comfort and protection. With Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser, families get both. Its clinically trusted formula defends against a wide range of bacteria while staying gentle enough for children’s sensitive skin.

Unlike harsh antiseptics that sting or leave behind strong odors, this cleanser keeps the experience calm and cooperative, helping kids feel reassured and parents confident. The result is reliable wound care that fits seamlessly into everyday family routines—without the stress that often comes with treatment.





Engineered for Real-Life Family Moments

Dimora’s latest product is not just clinically sound—it’s thoughtfully adapted for real-life scenarios. Whether it’s cleaning up a scraped knee after a soccer game, rinsing a small cut from a schoolyard fall, or addressing minor abrasions during a family camping trip, the PHMB cleanser is built to be a reliable companion in every parent’s first aid kit.

The Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser stays effective for up to eight weeks after opening, making it a practical choice for everyday use without unnecessary waste. For a limited time, it’s available at a special launch price of $17.99 (regularly $19.99), giving families an affordable way to upgrade their home first-aid kit.

Now available on Amazon and the official Dimora website, this gentle, child-friendly cleanser is a smart addition to any household. Give your family the care they deserve—order now and be ready for life’s little accidents.





A Brand Built on Simplicity, Care, and Everyday Confidence

The launch of the Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser reflects more than just a new product—it represents the heart of Dimora’s mission: to make home care easy.

With a strong foundation in medical expertise, Dimora focuses on designing wound care solutions that are simple to use and thoughtfully built for real-life situations. From a scraped knee at home to a schoolyard tumble, the brand’s goal is to empower caregivers—especially non-professionals—to respond with confidence and compassion.





As Dimora continues to grow, its commitment remains the same: to develop versatile, effective, and family-friendly products that simplify care, reduce stress, and give caregivers more time to focus on what really matters—comfort, connection, and peace of mind.

Contact: Kim Yin, contact@winnermedical.com